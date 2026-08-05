Scrub specialty Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC: Which Pokémon has Scrub in Bubbly Basin

Wondering which Pokémon has the Scrub specialty in Pokémon Pokopia? This guide explains what you need to know about the brand-new specialty.

Scrub allows Pokémon to restore certain items to a pristine version of that item. You’ll encounter the need for a Pokémon with the Scrub ability early in the Bubbly Basin DLC.

The Scrub ability can be used to turn the Grubby pearl item into the Shiny Pearl item. These Shiny Pearl items are required for the main story missions of Bubbly Basin, so finding a Pokémon with the Scrub specialty quickly is essential.

So read on to find out which Pokémon has the Scrub specialty in Pokémon Pokopia.

Which Pokémon has Scrub in Bubbly Basin?

Sharpedo has the Scrub specialty in Pokémon Pokopia.

The earliest Pokémon that you’ll find in the Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC with the Scrub specialty is Sharpedo. You can find Sharpedo by building the Chimney Rocks dig site.

You can build the Chimney Rocks dig site with the following items:

Chimney rocks

Excavation tools

Wheelbarrow

Traffic cone

All of these items can be found in the town square where the opening of the Bubbly Basin DLC takes place in. Simply build the habitat and wait. Sharpedo is one of two Pokémon that can appear from this habitat, but Sharpedo will always appear before the other Pokémon as the Scrub ability is required to continue with the main story missions.