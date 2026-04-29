Saros True Ending Explained and how to unlock (Let Go Trophy Guide)

Wondering how to unlock the Saros True Ending and unlock the Let Go PlayStation Trophy.

This Saros True Ending will explain how to unlock it, without specifically describing the final cutscene or the post-game objectives, so you can experience them for yourself. The Saros True Ending is worth seeking out, and completing it will also be required for getting the Saros Platinum trophy.

Without further explanation, here’s the Saros True Ending guide.

This guide contains very light spoilers and doesn’t contain story specifics.

Saros True Ending walkthrough

The first thing you need to do to get the Saros True Ending is to defeat all of the bosses in the game. This is straightforward in the sense that there’s nothing you can miss on your first playthrough, or anything that will lock you out of the Saros True Ending.

Defeat every boss in the game, including the final tough boss, and let the game play out. This will trigger credits, and you may think that you’ve done everything you need to in Saros, but you haven’t.

When you’ve done this, you’ll wake up in The Passage. From here, you can continue to play the game normally, or you can go after the Saros True Ending. The game itself will give you directions as to how to complete the new story objectives, which are largely new cutscenes with some of the game’s characters, and revisiting some areas.

All of these areas can be fast-travelled to via Primary, so this shouldn’t take you too long. Once you’ve done that, you’ll be given a final ominous objective related to the final boss.

Head back into the final area of the game, and proceed normally until you get to the fight with the final boss.

You’ll probably remember from the first time you fought this boss that there’s a final prompt to melee attack the boss when it has no health left. When you get the boss down to this state, simply walk out the door that appears in the boss’s arena.

This way, you’ll get the Saros True Ending. We’ll let you see how it plays out for yourself.