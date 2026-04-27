Saros Shattered Rise walkthrough and Prophet Boss Guide

Wondering how to get through Shattered Rise in Saros and beat the level’s boss, Prophet? Well, this step-by-step guide to the area will tell you all you need to know.

While Shattered Rise isn’t the first place you’ll explore in the game, thanks to the game’s prologue, it is the first main area and features the game’s first proper boss.

This guide will explain the main mission you need to complete in Shattered Rise to unlock the boss, and then the best strategy for taking down the boss itself. It’s worth mentioning that the exact layout of the map in this area changes every time you visit it, so we can’t go into that level of specifics, but as you play the game, you’ll see this isn’t entirely needed.

Saros Shattered Rise walkthrough

The opening area of Shattered Rise is simple. It’s a series of small battle arenas with a handful of enemies. This area of the game is largely here to teach you how to play it. We recommend you open as many red and black cointainers are you can in order to build resources early. You will also come across yellow containers and red locked doors, which will require a special item to open.

It’s also crucial during your run that you pick up as much Lucinite (the gold rocks) as possible, as this will be the currency used to level up your character in Saros.

As you progress through the Shattered Rise, you will eventually come to a large hall with a blocked door at the end of it. Pick up the two containers that are often in this room, and then head to the hand that’s protruding out of the ground.

Touching this will trigger The Eclipse, which changes the world around you and makes enemies much tougher to deal with. They are more aggressive and can now shoot yellow projectiles, which can corrupt Arjun.

Once you proceed into the new version of the world, you’ll be greeted by a large door blocking your path. To proceed, you need to restore power to the door and open the gate.

To do this, proceed to the left of the big door, and you’ll have a new area to explore with tougher enemies. Once you get to the end of that area, you’ll see a corridor with lots of beams of light blocking your path.

At the end of that corridor, you’ll have a big button to interact with that will restore the power to the gate. Once you’ve done that, proceed forward to the next area and you’ll find a teleporter that will bring you back where you started, where you can now open the gate and reveal the first boss in Saros.

Boss: Prophet

The first boss in Saros is Prophet.

This boss is growing out of the ground and has several large roots sticking out of it. This boss can’t move, and will always remain stuck to the back wall of the boss area. The Prophet boss arena has normal areas that you can stand on, but it also has red grass that will slow you down, so pay attention.

You can only damage Prophet when its central eye is open. You’ll know you’re able to damage it because the health bar will not longer have dashes across it. In order to open the eye, you first have to shoot the small plants on either side of it.

The three phases of the Prophet fight are:

Prophet Phase One

Dodge yellow attacks and absorb blue ones.

Shoot the small plants on the back wall to open the central eye of the boss.

Repeat

Prophet Phase Two

Dodge yellow attacks and absorb blue ones.

Avoid the plants that Prophet shoots out into the battlefield.

Destroy those plants, as well as the ones on the back wall.

Shoot the central eye of the Prophet when you get an opening.

Repeat.

Prophet Phase Three

Prophet will lock you in a small corridor directly in front of it.

Here, you have to make sure you’re dodging the expanding yellow attacks on the ground, as well as the fast yellow attacks that cut across the screen.

You can shoot at Prophet constantly during this phase of the fight, but concentrate on dodging and staying alive first.

Reward: When you defeat Prophet, you’ll be given a large amount of lucinite and healing items. You’ll also gain access to the second area of the game, The Ancient Depths.