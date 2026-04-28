Saros: How to unlock the grapple and use grapple points in Saros

How do you use the grapple in Saros? If that’s what you’re wondering, then this guide will explain all you need to know.

In this guide, I’ll tell you when in Saros you unlock the ability to grapple, and where you can use it. You may have noticed some areas in the opening hours of Saros that seem inaccessible. Well, with the grappling hook, you can soon gain access to previously locked areas and collect those rewards.

Read on to find out where, when, and how to unlock the grapple in Saros.

How to unlock the grapple in Saros

You will unlock the grapple at the start of the Shattered Descent, the third area in Saros.

This is an unmissable story moment, so if you don’t have the grapple yet, simply progress the story past the Ancient Depths, where you’ll be prompted to receive the grapple. You also can’t proceed into the third area in the game without it, as there’s a large chasm between the starting zone and the elevator down to the main Shattered Descent area.

Where can I use the grapple in Saros?

The grapple can be used when the triangle button prompt appears on purple grapple points

You’ve probably encountered these in the world already, but you wouldn’t have been able to make use of them until you’ve unlocked the grapple. They also don’t have the corresponding button prompt until you unlock the ability.

You’ll find a lot of these in side areas, which previously would have had inaccessible higher platforms with more rewards. You’ll also find a lot of grapple points out in the world as a means of faster traversal. When you head back to the Shattered Rise and Ancient Depths areas of the game, you’ll now find that grapple points have become highlighted throughout those biomes.