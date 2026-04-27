Saros Guides and Walkthrough: Boss guides, collectibles and more

Here’s every boss, biome, collectible, and more in Saros.

These guides include walkthroughs of the various areas of the game, as well as boss guides for the toughest fights that Saros has to offer.

We’ve also explained all of the small things that Saros doesn’t tell you in our frequently asked questions section. Not only that, for those looking for the game’s collectibles or the various resources in the game, we’ve got that covered, too.

Saros Walkthrough and boss guides

In this section, you’ll find a walkthrough of each of the game’s biomes, as well as tips on how to beat the various bosses in the game. We will update this section as the launch week of Saros goes on.

Saros Collectibles and resources

In this section, you’ll find guides that will explain the various collectibles and resources that you’ll find in Saros. We will update this section as the launch week of Saros goes on.

Saros Frequently Asked Questions

Here you’ll find guides that will give you the answers you’re looking for to all your Saros questions. We will update this section as the launch week of Saros goes on.