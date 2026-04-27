Saros guide: How to level up in Saros

Wondering how to level up in Saros? If you’re looking to upgrade your character in Saros, I’ll explain to you how to do it in this guide.

Unlike Returnal, Saros allows you to upgrade your character permanently, making you significantly more powerful. In this guide, I’ll explain the various upgrade materials and explain where you can upgrade Arjun in the game.

Without further explanation, here’s how to level up in Saros.

How to level up in Saros

To level up in Saros, speak to Primary in The Passage.

When you return to The Passage in the early hours of Saros, one of your objectives will be to reactivate Primary. Primary is a large computer in the center of the Passage. You will see your crew standing next to Primary. Approach them, and you’ll trigger a cutscene, which will allow Primary to activate.

Following this, you’ll be allowed to upgrade Arjun via Primary. The two main upgrade resources that you’ll need in order to level up are Lucinite and Halcyon.

Each section of the upgrade tree in Saros is gated by your progress in the game. If you progress too far up the upgrade tree, you’ll be blocked by the need to beat a specific boss. This is included in the game to stop you from becoming too overpowered.