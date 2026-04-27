Saros guide: How to fast travel in Saros

In Saros, you can travel between the different biomes in the game very easily. This is a huge change from Returnal. While in that game, there were a few small shortcuts to later areas. In Saros, you can go to any biome you’ve already visited with ease.

In this guide, I’ll explain to you how to do it, and some of the quirks around how fast travelling in Saros affects your per-run level.

How to fast travel in Saros

To fast travel in Saros, speak to Primary in The Passage.

You can fast-travel to any of the biomes from The Passage. While you’re out in the world, you will find a few teleporters that will take you back to the The Passage. These are typically found after you defeat a boss, and are intended to allow you to return to The Passage and level up after a tough fight.

Returning to The Passage will reset your level for that run, as well as strip you of the artefacts you’ve collected on that run. However, if you return to The Passage via a teleporter, rather than being killed, you’ll retain all of your Lucinite, which will make levelling up much quicker.

When you’re ready to head back out, speak to Primary, and he’ll be able to open a portal to any of your previously visited biomes. If you want to start a run from the beginning, just head out the front of The Passage, which will take you to Shattered Rise.