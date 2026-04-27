Saros guide: How to destroy yellow barriers in Saros

Wondering how to destroy the yellow barriers in Saros?

When you’re exploring the world of Saros, you’ll come across red doors, which you’ll be able to destroy by using your melee attack. This is explained to you early in the game. However, if you happen to find a yellow barrier, you may be confused as to what you’re supposed to do.

In this guide, I’ll explain how to open those yellow barriers and how much of the game you need to complete before you can do so.

How to destroy yellow barriers in Saros

To destroy the yellow barriers in Saros, you’ll have to get the final story-based upgrade at the end of the game.

Yes, unfortunately, you’ll be waiting a long time before you can open the yellow barriers in Saros. While we won’t go into specifics for spoiler reasons, towards the end of the game, you’ll be given one final melee upgrade. The headline ability of this upgrade is that you’ll actually be able to open yellow containers, previously only available with Carcosan Keys, purely by meleeing them.

However, this will also allow you to open yellow barriers throughout the other areas of the world. Now you can head back on further runs through Carcosa to level up, or earn trophies, with the ability to destroy yellow barriers.