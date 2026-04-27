Saros guide: Halcyon explained and Halcyon locations in Saros

Wondering about finding all the Halcyon in Saros?

In this guide, I’ll explain where to find Halcyon, what you can use it for, and ways you can increase your chances of finding it. If you want more information about how to level up your character in Saros, you can check out our guide, which gives a deep dive into how to do exactly that.

So if you’re looking for Halcyon to unlock that next upgrade in Saros, read on, and we’ll explain everything you need to know about the elusive purple resource.

What is Halcyon in Saros?

Halcyon is an upgrade material in Saros. It is used to unlock certain nodes on the skill tree.

Where to get Halcyon in Saros

Halcyon can be looted from containers, found as ground loot in side rooms, or dropped by Alpha enemies.

Just like the collectibles in Saros, Halcyon doesn’t have a set location on every map where it will always appear. There are some ways you can increase your chances of finding it, and some side activities, such as Nightmare Strands, have a high chance of rewarding you with it, but it’s the kind of thing you may have to grind for if you want all of it.

You’ll often find Halcyon in the optional side rooms, indicated by a white flag. This includes rooms that are locked with a yellow barrier. Find out how to destroy yellow barriers in Saros using our guide.

Each biome has a set amount of Halcyon that can be found in it. This is indicated on the fast travel screen, which can be found in The Passage when you speak to Primary.

Weirdly, we’ve found that we’re actually able to go above the limit, with a few of our Halcyon trackers reading 26/24, etc. We can’t tell if this means that Halcyon found via repeatable steps, like Nightmare Strands or killing Alphas, are unlimited.

The final area of the game includes 70 pieces of Halcyon; however, you won’t find all of these in one run. You’ll likely complete the skill tree with Lucinite before you have to fill the rest of it in with Halcyon, so this is likely going to be the very last thing you do for a completed save file.