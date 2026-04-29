Saros Desecrated Fortress walkthrough and Architect Boss Guide

Desecrated Fortress is the fifth biome in Saros. The boss of the Desecrated Fortress is Architect.

This Saros Desecrated Fortress walkthrough will explain the new mechanics that are introduced in this biome, such as the Eclipse Threads, which allow you to travel large distances, and the Honorarium Sigils.

We’ll also share our tips for taking down Architect, the boss of the Desecrated Fortress.

Saros Desecrated Fortress walkthrough

The Desecrated Fortress begins in the area from the prologue. While you don’t fight the Consort here, you do pass through the same courtyard from the beginning of the game. You will already be familiar with many of the enemies in the Desecrated Fortress, as well as their attack patterns, however Desecrated Fortress increases the number that spawn at once.

You’ll quickly come across one of the new mechanics for the Desecrated Fortress biome, the Honorarium Sigils. These are random drops that are exclusive to the Desecrated Fortress. They can appear as ground loot, or from containers that you open during your run.

You’ll notice that once you collect the first one, you’ll get an optional objective to collect more. Keep an eye out for them while you explore the Desecrated Fortress, as your reward for collecting many of them is a large amount of loot before you face the boss.

Not long after this, you’ll be introduced to Elicpse Threads. These are used to cover massive distances in the game, they are all static, meaning you have no control over where they lead.

Interestingly, the Eclipse Threads also appear in the biomes you’ve already visited, creating shortcuts or offering routes to previously inaccessible areas, so head back on a fresh run from the start of the game and see what you now can access.

The Desecrated Fortress is a fairly standard biome until you get closer to the boss, at which point you’ll have to complete a short platforming puzzle. This is mainly based on timing your grapple to attach to grapple points and eclipse threads, so you should get the hang of it pretty quickly.

Just before you face the boss of the Desecrated Fortress, you’ll see that your objective has been updated to “Use sigils to open the Honorarium.” The large door you can see pictured below is the Honorarium.

There is a series of doors, each with a pool of loot. This means that the more Honorarium Sigils you collect, the more doors you can open, and the more loot you can collect ahead of the boss of the zone.

The loot that appears here seems to be random. While we weren’t able to verify this, it seems that it’s possible to have enough Honorarium Sigils to open every door, but you’d have to get lucky with the RNG of the containers for that to happen.

Now it’s time to face the boss of Desecrated Fortress, the Architect.

Boss: Architect

Architect is the boss of the Desecrated Fortress and is extremely frustrating if you don’t have the loadout to deal with it.

You should be entering this fight with a Smart Rifle or a Crossbow, since a lot of this fight will be taking place at range.

In phase 1, Architect will fire a beam of red projectiles that you should parry back towards it.

It will also scrape the ground, which will create blue attacks, which you should be absorbing or dodging through.

Another of its attacks is a wave of yellow projectiles, with a line of red on top. Try for the parry, but it’s a bit tricky so we usually just dodged through the yellow in this case.

At the start of phase 2, Architect will slam the ground and send you flying. Grapple onto one of the points of the arena.

New attacks in phase two include a bubble of blue projectiles that will be fired when Architect is on the platform.

Spinning squares of red and blue projectiles will also become common attacks in the second phase.

Architect will perch in front of the Eclipse during this phase. Use this time while it is stationary to use your overdrive and power weapon attacks.

In the third phase, Architect will fire rings of yellow projectiles.

Once you’ve mastered those moves, it’s not a particularly tricky fight; it just takes a while, as Architect has a large pool of health and can be annoying to damage if you don’t have the right gear.