Saros collectibles guide: How to find Audio Logs, Text Logs and more

Looking for the Saros collectibles? This guide will explain where to find them, as well as their strange, randomised nature.

If you’re a veteran of Returnal, then you may remember that the game included a series of collectibles that would only appear in certain runs.

In Returnal, this causes major issues for players, not only due to them missing parts of the story because of the random nature of the items themselves, but also because there was a trophy tied to the collectibles in the game. In this guide, I’ll explain how Saros is different and where you can find the collectibles.

Saros collectibles: Audio Logs, Text Logs, and Holo Logs locations

Collectibles in Saros are randomised and don’t have a fixed location.

This means that it’s impossible to specifically map out where the collectibles in the game are. While collectibles are more likely to appear in certain areas rather than others, the collectibles themselves can’t be plotted on a map.

There is one or two exceptions where a collectible will be required to continue the story, like an early holo log which Arjun will find as part of the main quest, but to find the others, we recommend you look in a few specific places.

Early in the game, you’ll find a large number of collectibles on side paths. Specifically in the game’s opening area, you’ll find them in abandoned camps.

You can see them from a distance via the white glow that emanates from them. Simply head over to them, and they’ll be added to your collection. Collectibles are also visible on the minimap and the main map.

You can replay audio logs or reread text logs at any time.

You can rewatch holo logs at The Passage.

When you begin a new run, you can see which collectibles you still need in each area via The Passage.