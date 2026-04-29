Saros Blighted Marsh walkthrough and Legion Boss Guide

Blighted Marsh is the fourth biome in Saros. The boss of the Blighted Marsh is Legion.

In this Saros Blighted Marsh walkthrough, we’ll explain how to complete this biome, every task that you’ll need to complete in order to do so, and more.

We’ll also explain the best tactics for fighting Legion, the fourth boss in Saros. The Blighted Marsh is one of the longer biomes in the game, and requires a multi-part quest before you reach the boss, so keep this in mind when, as if you need to return to the area to farm Halcyon, or simply to attempt the boss again, it may take a while.

Here’s the complete Blighted Marsh walkthrough and Legion boss guide.

Saros Blighted Marsh walkthrough

The Blighted Marsh is a poison swamp with many environmental hazards. There are blue plants throughout the biome that will explode and damage you if you stand close to them for too long. Similarly, there are green plants that can be destroyed for a health pick-up.

Work your way down into the marsh, avoiding these traps, and staying out of the toxic water, which is also covering the land. After a short time in the Blighted Marsh, you’ll be directed to a new weapon for your arsenal, one of the strongest weapon archetypes in the game, the Crossbow.

The Crossbow is an extremely effective weapon due to its serious damage, as well as its ability to shoot out tracking bullets using its alt-fire. The Blighted Marsh spawns a lot of enemies that fly, or those that split off and run from Arjun, making the tracking ability of the Crossbow a natural fit for this zone.

We highly recommend keeping a Crossbow, and only exchanging it for a higher-level Crossbow, especially when it comes to the boss of this area, Legion.

Continue through the Blighted Marsh, and you’ll encounter a survivor. In order to raise the bridge next to them, you’ll have to find a power source for it. Simply follow the mission marker through the side areas of the marsh until you find the source and raise the platform.

THIS IS PERMANENT.

While other areas of this biome reset when you come back, this objective will permanently raise the platform that leads to the next section of the zone.

This is also where you’ll unlock the ability to parry red projectiles.

After you learn how to parry, continue through the rest of the Blighted Marsh. You’ll come across a large elevator with two generators in front of it.

For this objective, you have to recover two illuminated generators, which can be found at the far left and far right of the elevator, behind a few enemy encounters.

This part of the biome is not permanent. You will always have to complete this objective when you return to the Blighted Marsh. Collect both generators, and head up on the lift to face the boss of the Blighted Marsh.

Boss: Legion

Legion is the boss of the Blighted Marsh. Legion’s gimmick is that the boss itself is surrounded by dozens of floating, smaller enemies. The outer enemies form a shield around Legion, which makes it awkward to attack.

If you stop for a second and look at Legion, you can see the large bulb at the center of the boss. This is where you need to attack for the most amount of damage. We mentioned the Crossbow earlier; this boss is built for the Crossbow. If you find yourself a Crossbow with homing shots, spam that, and the outer enemies will be destroyed quickly.

The main attack you have to keep an eye on is when Legion surrounds the player in the last third of the fight.

You can parry here, which will give you a break in the action and will repel Legion, but you can also just dodge this.

Legion is the easiest boss in Saros. During our initial playthrough, we defeated Legion on our first attempt, taking very little damage, mainly through crowd control. Take out as many of those small enemies as you can, and when you line up the big damage with the Power Weapon or your Overdrive, make sure you hit the center of Legion.