Saros Ancient Depths walkthrough and Bastion Boss Guide

Ancient Depths is the second zone in Saros. In this guide, we’ll explain how to complete the zone and beat the level’s boss, Bastion. This step-by-step guide will explain the mechanics to unlock the boss room, and what you’ll face in the battle with Bastion.

Ancient Depths is directly connected to Shattered Rise, the first area in the game, however, if you’d like to travel to the Ancient Depths straight away, you can simply fast travel.

Without further introduction, here’s everything you need to know about the Ancient Depths, the second major area in Saros.

Saros Ancient Depths walkthrough

When you enter the main area of the Ancient Depths, which features the Eclipse pedestal in the middle of the room, and smaller rooms shooting off from the side, what you do next is largely up to you.

Your goal is to travel down both areas of the map and press a button. Doing both will unlock the boss door, which is directly across from the Eclipse pedestal.

You can travel through one of these doors when the word is in its standard state, but in order to go through both, you need to trigger The Eclipse.

These tunnels are full of new, mechanical enemies; some similar enemies from the first area return. The main thing you need to watch out for is the larger Apha Enemies, which usually appear when a solar cage is activated.

This is a fairly quick pair of objectives to complete, and each of them will reward you with a health pickup when you press the button at the end of the section. You’ll then be teleported back to the center room in order to do the other side.

Once you’ve done both, return to the main room and the door in front of you will open. This will include two containers. Before you head into this room to fight the boss, check underneath the starting platform, and you’ll find a secret room that has a few resources and chests.

Now it’s time to fight Saros’s second boss, Bation.

Boss: Bastion

The boss of the Ancient Depths is Bastion.

Bastion is another stationary boss, this time taking the form of a large mechanical arm that hangs above the boss arena.

Main things to note in this boss arena are the red laser traps on the left and right-hand side, and the jump pads in the middle, which can be useful for dodging some of Bastion’s attacks.

The three phases of the Bastion fight are:

Bastion Phase One:

Bastion has several attacks that it will cycle through.

The first of which is a screen-filling attack, which will consist of a small center area of yellow corruption, surrounded by blue energy balls. Avoid this. Run or dodge out of the way, or if you’re feeling very brave, absorb some blue.

The second attack (depicted above) sees a pentagon fly towards you. The center can be blue, yellow, or red. Absorb the blue and dodge the others.

The third attack is a homing missile, usually of yellow energy. Dodge this.

During this, Bastion may shoot expanding rings of yellow energy on the floor, which you should jump over

Bastion Phase Two:

Between phases, Bastion will spawn smaller turrets around the arena. Take this out before Bastion can be attacked again.

In this second Phase, Bastion will occasionally shoot a flat wall of entirely blue, entirely yellow, or mixed energy. Dodge through, or absorb this as you wish.

Bastion Phase Three: