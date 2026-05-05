RuneScape Dragonwilds: Restless Ghosts guide – where to find all four ghosts

There’s a sidequest you can pick up early on in RuneScape Dragonwilds where you’re tasked with finding and laying to rest four ghosts.

To start the quest, head to the well slightly northwest of the Wise Old Man and interact with it – you’ll get the Ghostspeak Amulet which, you guessed it, lets you speak to the dead.

The ghosts can only be spoken to at night, and night doesn’t last long in Dragonwilds. If you move fast, though, you can get to all four ghosts in a single night.

Here’s where they all are:

Ghost #1 – Warren

Warren is close to the well where you found the amulet, in the southwest corner of the ruined village north of the Wise Old Man.

Ghost #2 – Lazina

Lazina is in a ruined house right next to the windmill in Temple Woods (you can see the windmill on your map) in the tutorial area of the game.

Ghost #3 – Finn

Finn can be found behind a wall of thorny bramble southeast of the Wise Old Man. Use Windstep to reach it and make sure you have an axe capable of cutting through.

Ghost #4 – Kay

You can find Kay in Whispering Swamp. Enter the swamp from either side and hug the south side wall as you travel from one entrance to the other, sticking to the boundary with Brambleweed Valley. You’ll find Kay in a ruined house.

Once you’ve spoken to all four ghosts, go to the graveyard next to the church where you start the game and interact with the monument at the edge of the graveyard. You get a few different EXP books for your trouble.