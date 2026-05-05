RuneScape Dragonwilds: Mirror Mirror quest guide

To start the Mirror Mirror quest in RuneScape Dragonwilds you need to have reached Fellhollow after fighting the first area’s dragon. Once there, head west through Bleakfields Valley, keep heading west through Witchwillow Range, and keep on to the southwest edge of Emberwood, past the dragon.

In a ruined building at the map location on the screenshot below, you’ll find a mirror you can interact with.

The mirror tells you it needs to complete a ritual and it needs Dragon Blood, a spellbook, and Spectral Silver Thread.

Where to find Dragon Blood

The first item is easy. You can find Dragon Blood by fighting a Green Dragon (there’s one right nearby) or you can kill some Dragon Wolves (probably easier).

Where to find the spellbook

For the next piece of the puzzle, you need to head north to Emberwood Village (the map location in the screenshot above), which is only accessible after reaching a certain point in the main quest, Withering Heights.

On the west side of the village you’ll find this broken windmill. Use your Windstep spell to jump to the top, where you’ll find the spellbook.

Where to find Spectral Silver Thread

Next, head east to Dragons’ Run, where you’ll find Edna’s skeleton at the map location above. Interact with the skeleton and she’ll ask you to bring the following items:

Silver Bar

Fine Thread

Sacred Oil

6 Soul Fragments

To make a Silver Bar, mine some silver from the Bloodblight Swamp and smelt it into a bar. For Fine Thread, you need Corpse Cotton, which can be found in the biome you’re in. It’s gathered from spiky ball flowers, which drop it once damaged. Use the spinner’s wheel to craft it into Fine Thread.

You make Sacred Oil on the potion brewery station by combining Necrotic Bonemeal and Ectoplasm. Necrotic Bonemeal is created by using a grindstone to dust up some Undead Bone, another thing that’s abundant in the area you find the skeleton. For Ectoplasm, you need to purposely stand in some red goop in the same biome and become soul frayed — in this state you can see and fight ghosts, which drop Ectoplasm.

For Soul Fragments, just kill six zombies.

Once you have all the ingredients, return to Edna and she’ll make the Spectral Silver Thread for you.

RuneScape Dragonwilds skull candles

Take the items back to the mirror and it’ll task you with interacting with the skull candles around the regions of the map you’ve already visited. While these are highlighted on your map, some are tricky to find so here’s a rundown.

Right next to the mirror in Fellhollow.

In Fractured Plains, next to a lake southeast of Velgar’s Rise.

West of the Garou camp in Bloodblight Swamp.

On the edge of the cliff in Stormtouched Highlands.

Next to a huge tree in Whispering Swamp.

At the top of a cliff in Bramblemead Valley.

Go back to the mirror and you’ll be rewarded with Ulv’s Longbow.