RuneScape Dragonwilds: how to get a mount

If you want to save time and tear about on the Chocobo-style Terrorbird in RuneScape Dragonwilds, you need to complete a quest called The Wild Hunt in the Fellhollow region.

First off, you need to find and speak to Vannaka.

Where to find Vannaka

You can track down Vannaka to the west of where you spoke to Cathan in the first region of Fellhollow, Bleakfields Valley. He tells you that you need to hunt down some nature spirits and bring back their Primordial Hearts.

Where to find Nature Spirits

What you’re looking for are ghostly Terrorbirds like in the header image of this guide. You can find them all over the western regions of Fellhollow, and they’re particularly abundant near the Mirror Mirror quest. You can also find some in Dragon’s Run and Emberwood.

Kill the spectral birdies and they’ll drop a Primordial Heart. You need three of these. If you’re playing with friends, one bird will drop the quest item for each of you.

Once you have all three, head back to Vannaka and he’ll give you the ability to call a mount whenever you want (hold Y on Xbox controllers).

How do mounts work in RuneScape Dragonwilds?

Mounts allow you to get around faster, but you’re unable to fight or gather while riding one. They also have some other limitations, such as how you can’t use them in dungeons (the entire area of Dowdun Reach is classed as a dungeon) or how you’ll be ejected off them as soon as you take damage.

You have to be especially careful in Fellhollow, since crossing the soul-sapping mire counts as taking damage and you can end up being flung off into a sticky situation. Otherwise, the road is yours – stomp on.