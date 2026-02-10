Romeo is a Dead Man: How to get past the green Resonator balls in Subspace

Romeo is a Dead Man has its fair share of odd things going on, and the fuzzy green balls in the Subspace areas are no exception.

They’re called Resonators, and if you can’t figure out what’s going on with them you could find yourself doing what feels like a lot of random twiddling of your stick until they finally let you past.

Thankfully, once you know how the Resonators work they’re actually really easy to clear, so once you know what you’re doing you’ll find they’re no problem at all.

This guide will tell you what the Resonators do and how to get past them.

You’ll first encounter a Resonator during a Subspace section early in the City Hall stage. Romeo’s grandpa will ask him to try to get past it and Romeo will give it a shot.

As you approach the first Resonator a tutorial for it will be added to your documents, but it doesn’t automatically appear on-screen, and because there’s dialogue going on at the same time it’s very easy to miss the prompt telling you it’s been added.

Most players, then, will find themself sitting in front of a fuzzy green ball with the commands Lateral Oscillation, Vertical Oscillation, Reset and Quit.

The aim here is to remove the fuzziness from the balls by using the oscillation tools as if you were tweaking a radio dial trying to get a signal.

First, move the stick left and right (the Lateral Oscillation) until the left and right edges of the ball are completely smooth, meaning only the top and bottom are fuzzy.

Then it’s just a simple case of moving the stick up and down (Vertical Oscillation) until the top and bottom are also smooth.

Once the ball is completely smooth you’ll clear the puzzle, and one of the glowing parts of the stage will become solid, meaning you’ll be able to walk on it.

And that’s all there is to it!