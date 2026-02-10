Romeo is a Dead Man: Clock Tower puzzle solution

Romeo is a Dead Man only has a couple of puzzles, but they can be annoying if you don’t know what to do. The Clock Tower near the end of the game is one example of this.

As you approach the end of Romeo’s story, Juliet asks him to find her at the top of the Clock Tower.

The problem is, when you get up there you’ll find four clock faces which have to be set to the right time before you can open the door to the Clock Tower.

This guide will tell you how to find the solution for the Clock Tower puzzle and how to input each clock face.

Before you do anything, you’ll need to find the memo which gives you the solution to the Clock Tower. You’ll find this in the City Hall 4F Mayor’s Office room (you can identify this by saving at the medical station, where the name of the room is logged in the save file).

In this room you’ll find a white door marked ‘Library’. Go in there and you’ll find another TV to Subspace, as well as the memo sitting on a trunk to your right.

Pick up the memo and you’ll see an image of a solar eclipse along with the message “4:48, 1:56, 6:27, 0:10”.

Once you travel through the TV and make your way through the next Subspace section, the next ‘real space’ section you’ll come to is the Clock Tower itself, which you reach by climbing the ladder (watch out for the birds),

When you climb the ladder you’ll see a door in front of you, with four combinations on it. You basically have to get the four combinations to match the numbers on the memo, by manipulating the clocks on the four sides of the Clock Tower.

The problem is that it’s not immediately clear which time should go on which clock face, but rather than using trial and error there’s actually a very easy way to figure it out.

When the time is correct, the clock face will go dark, matching the solar eclipse seen on the memo. The trick, then, is to turn the hour hand of the clock until the face goes dark, then check the memo to see which time corresponds to that hour.

For example, if you start turning the hour hand and the eclipse appears when it reaches 6, that means you know that clock has to be set to 6:27. As you turn the minute hand, the moment it passes the right position it locks in place and the combination is set.

The only other advice I’d give is this – be sure to kill all the birds before you start turning the clock faces, and every time a combination is locked in place you should immediately turn right and aim your gun because a portal is about to appear, spawning some powerful enemies.

Also, don’t be worried about falling off the Clock Tower and dying, because the game keeps track of which clock faces have been set. After I set the fourth and final face, the last wave of enemies knocked me off the tower and I died, but when I respawned and went back up the tower the door was all set and ready to be opened.

In case you aren’t clued up on your clock faces, these are the four solutions. Again, keep moving the hour hand until the clock face goes dark, then move the minute hand to match whichever of the below images it corresponds to.