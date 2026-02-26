Resident Evil 9 Requiem: All Warped Closet locations, rewards, and how to open them

You’ll find Warped Closets as you explore the Rhodes Hill Care Center as Grace, but she can’t open them.

That’s by design, too. I initially thought that Grace would be able to find a crowbar key item or upgrade in order to get them open, but that’s not how things work. In this guide, we’re quickly going over how to open Warped Closets in Resident Evil: Requiem, and where you can find all of them so you don’t miss a thing.

How to open Warped Closets – RE9 Requiem

Grace can’t open Warped Closets at all. In fact, the items inside them aren’t for her; they’re for Leon. Leon will explore the Care Center after Grace has made her way through hunting for the three Quartz key items, and he will be able to rip open Warped Closets thanks to his shiny new hatchet.

The Warped Closets are easy to miss if you’re not paying attention, and they have some valuable items inside, so it’s worth exploring the Care Center fully and opening them up on your first playthrough. You’ll find all Warped Closet locations listed below.

Attic Warped Closet – RE9 Requiem

The first Warped Closet Leon has access to is one that Grace could never even reach. After defeating Chunk in the Attic, you’ll find a Warped Closet on your right.

Inside, you’ll find the Compensator attachment for Leon’s Alligator Snapper, which reduces muzzle rise, along with the safe code for the Basement safe.

Bar & Lounge hallway Warped Closet – RE9 Requiem

As you exit the Chairman’s Office, move down the hallway on your left, and you’ll find a Warped Closet between the office and the Bar & Lounge.

Inside, you’ll find a file hinting at where to find the Pantry Key and some Shotgun Shells.

Records Room Warped Closet – RE9 Requiem

In the Records Room, adjacent to the Office, you’ll find another Warped Closet to crack open.

This is one of the most important closets to find, as it holds a Mixed Herb (G+G), some Handgun Ammo, and a Mr. Raccoon Memoriam.

Pantry Warped Closet – RE9 Requiem

If you didn’t already open up the Pantry as Grace, you can do it as Leon by taking down the chef and moving into the Pantry adjacent to the Kitchen.

Inside the Warped Closet, you’ll find the Connoisseur Charm, which is a weapon attachment that can increase the firepower of any gun you attach it to. Very nice.

Filing Room security door Warped Closet – RE9 Requiem

In the Filing Room on the way to Cold Storage, there’s a security door, and behind that, you can find the Warped Closet — if you haven’t already opened the security door as Grace, then Leon can’t get in.

Inside, you’ll find Handgun Ammo and a Med Injector.