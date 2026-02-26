Resident Evil 9 Requiem walkthrough: Full Leon RPD and Orphanage guide

Resident Evil: Requiem is a skull-cracking romp when you’re playing as high-kicking Leon Kennedy, and we’re continuing our full walkthrough of the game.

In this guide, we’re covering how to clear through the main story from Leon’s arrival at the Raccoon City Police Department, to his discovery of yet another underground facility hidden beneath the city. This is a relatively linear and uncomplicated section of the game, but there are a bunch of easter eggs you can miss very easily if you’re not careful. For all of the details, read through our RPD and Orphanage walkthrough for Resident Evil 9: Requiem below.

Leon arrives at the Raccoon City Police Department – RE9 Requiem

After a linear but explosive motorcycle ride from East Raccoon City to the RPD, Leon finds himself at the place it all began. Interact with the front gate to get it open, and head inside.

In the RPD, two security doors have closed, and you’ll need to get them open again. It’s also clear that Zeno beat you here, and someone has been expecting Leon to show up. To get through to the East Office, you’ll need to open the security door using the Mechanic Jack. Head through the West Office and through the hallway to the Waiting Room, and then shoot the yellow tape from the ladder to get upstairs. You’ll be able to access the Library, where you’ll find the Mechanic Jack on the lower level.

All you need to do now is use the Mechanic Jack on the East security door to head through to where Zeno and Grace are.

Orphanage flashback walkthrough – RE9 Requiem

As Zeno reveals the truth to Grace, you’ll be given a playable flashback sequence to Raccoon City’s infamous orphanage, this time playing as one of several young girls that bear a striking resemblance to Grace.

When you wake up and head into the hallway, you’ll see a creepy cutscene, and you will have to run back to your bed and hide under it — hiding is the main mechanic in this section.

After the girls leave and you’re given the option to leave the bed, head through the room you saw the cutscene in and downstairs into the Orphanage’s atrium. Down here, hide underneath the table on the right side of the room at the rear.

When you’re able to leave your hiding spot again, head through the door in front of you until you encounter two girls in the hallway. When you see them, run back to the atrium near your hiding spot, and then turn around and run back down the hallway to find that the girls are gone.

In the next room, turn on the lamp and pull out the drawer to reach the key on the hook. When you approach the floor hatch to unlock it, the girls will appear again. Run back toward the drawer you pulled out, and crouch down behind the boxes here. Wait here until the girls leave, and then unlock the floor hatch to escape.

Follow the path downstairs into the small chapel, and head behind the altar to open the secret door. Flip the switch inside to open a gate behind the benches. Inside the gated room, you’ll have to pull a coffin out from the wall to make a ladder to get behind a fence. When behind the fence, pick up the Fire Poker and head back to the altar. The girls will appear again, but just run past them and press the button prompt at the ladder behind the secret door.

You’ll find yourself in a lab. The good news is that you’re safe from the girls here. Keep moving forward until you reach the projector room, where you can click through the slideshow, and the flashback sequence will end.

Escaping Tyrant, RPD Easter Eggs – RE9 Requiem

Shortly after catching up with Grace and Zeno, you’ll be accosted by a familiar foe: Resident Evil 2’s Tyrant, also known as Mr. X. Right now, you can’t beat him, so simply run away. Once upstairs, you’ll have to double back when you see the missile coming through the wall, but you’ll be able to get past him and back to the Main Hall pretty easily.

Now you can leave the RPD by going up the stairs and simply walking down the rubble at the rear of the building to exit, but the RPD is hiding a few secrets that it would be a shame to miss out on. For more, check out our guides for the RPD Missing Files, the Tofu creature, the Briefcase code, and the Capcom Easter Egg.

Once you exit the building at the rear, you can explore the Underground Parking Garage before moving on through what remains of Kendo’s Gun Shop.

Tyrant Boss Fight – RE9 Requiem

On the other side of Kendo’s, it’s time to fight Tyrant. Leon was a lot younger and inexperienced the last time this happened, so no rocket launchers will be necessary this time around.

Tyrant has a few fairly basic melee attacks, all of which can be parried with the hatchet, so make sure to practice your timing. His weak point is the very obvious pulsating and glowing fleshy mass in his chest, so focus your fire there, and the fight will eventually be yours.

There are some supplies in the arena for you to pick up, while his car-throwing attacks can be avoided by running either left or right, or hiding behind other cars.

As long as you keep up the offensive and use hatchet strikes on his chest when prompted, Tyrant will go down pretty easily.

Ruined Orphanage, Plant 43 boss fight – RE9 Requiem

After the Tyrant fight, it’s a short trip to get to the present-day version of the Orphanage, where you slip down between the foundations of the building to find a route to the ARK.

You’ll encounter yet another ruined subway tunnel, along with a train suspended over a large chasm. As you make your way through the train, you’ll be accosted by large, plant-like tendrils with flowers that you’ll need to shoot out. This’ll make the train collapse, however, plunging Leon into his next challenge, Plant 43.

After getting out of the ruined trains, you’ll find a BSAA zipline allowing you to descend into Raccoon City’s depths, where you’ll find the roots of Plant 43. As you make your way through this linear area, clear out all of Plant 43’s flower buds for a trophy. You’ll know you’re near the end when you find an item box for Leon.

The main Plant 43 boss fight is pretty self-explanatory. You need to unload your most powerful ammo into the large flower when it’s open, and avoid the slamming attacks from its tendrils. Eventually, the monster will knock over a container of explosives just behind it, allowing Leon to burn it up, uncovering the ARK entrance.

We’re near the end of the game now, and we’ll be covering everything you need to do in the ARK section of the game in the next guide.

