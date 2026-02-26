Resident Evil 9 Requiem walkthrough: Full Leon Raccoon City guide

This isn’t the first time a Resident Evil game has had two distinct protagonists, but it is the first time that we’ve seen their stories play out separately and interweave into a single campaign.

You’ll be able to play as Leon a few times on the grounds of the Rhodes Hill Care Center to assist Grace in Resident Evil: Requiem, but it’s mainly her story. Once you leave the Care Center, Leon takes centre stage in Raccoon City while fighting off a giant spider and a lot of zombies. In this guide, we’re breaking down every step you need to take in order to clear Raccoon City as Leon in Resident Evil 9: Requiem.

This walkthrough continues from our Full Grace Basement and Courtyard guide.

Head to Raccoon City Center, Giant Spider boss fight – RE9 Requiem

Leon’s back in Raccoon City again, and it feels incredibly nostalgic. You can explore this small street and there are a small handful of things to find, but we’ll need to come back later to open the BSAA Container. After you make your way through The Applegate Hotel, you’ll be accosted by a giant spider and will have to run from it down a fairly linear path through a ruined building.

When the objective changes to ‘Defeat the giant spider,’ you’ll have reached the boss room, and it’s time to fight. You’ll find explosive containers around the room, and you should target a pulsating spot on the rear of the spider, as shots to the rest of its body do significantly less damage. You should find plenty of Shotgun Shells around the room, so that should be your weapon of choice unless you can get a great Requiem shot.

Upon defeat, Leon will crash down on top of the spider into the subway tunnels below. What a man. After a short jaunt to escape the linear subway tunnels, Leon will emerge before a giant gate rigged with explosives by the BSAA. It’ll be our mission to collect the missing detonator parts to repair it and blow the gate up so we can move on, and it’ll be a long one.

BSAA Camp, Logistics Warehouse, Distributor location – RE9 Requiem

Our first task will be to search the nearby BSAA Camp, which is just left of the explosive gate. The generator luckily already has fuel in it, so Leon can turn the lights on and use this camp as his safe room. Here, you can save the game and find the Tactical Tracker, which will allow you to exchange points for defeated zombies into weapon upgrades and new equipment at the item box.

Now you’ll need to find those explosive parts, and your first target will be moving into the Logistics Warehouse next to the BSAA Camp via the garage door. There’s a bunch of zombies inside here, and you’ll need to shoot overhead crane hooks to drop platforms into place and fully navigate the room. Your goal is to exit the room by making a walkway across the warehouse shelving toward the broken wall so you can escape. You’ll be able to make your way into an upstairs door via the shelving, and you’ll find the Cedarbrook Apartments Key.

You’ll find a power generator on the roof of the building, but it’s out of commission until you can find Fuel. Move forward, and you’ll find the Distributor in a yellow case on the roof. After finding it, Leon will use his fancy binoculars to locate more targets to search for the detonator parts. You can use the nearby elevator to descend from the roof, and you’ll find yourself next to the BSAA Camp once again, where you can prepare for your journey through the Cedarbrook Apartments.

Cedarbrook Underground Passage, Battery locations – RE9 Requiem

From the BSAA Camp, you can find a path through some double doors leading to the Cedarbrook Apartments, and you’ll use the Cedarbrook Apartments Key at the gate. When you see a ladder bound with yellow tape, you can shoot the tape to bring the ladder down and make it accessible. You have to go down the stairs into the Cedarbrook Apartments Underground Passage.

You’ll find yourself in the Underground Parking Garage. It’s flooded, and to escape through the main door, you’ll need to find two Battery key items. Leave the flooded section, move through the next door, and down the ladder to find the Sewage Facility. Jump down, and you’ll find the Valve Handwheel, which you can use to open a nearby gate, where zombies will rush at Leon. Once they’ve been dealt with, use the Valve Handwheel to move the gate all the way to the end, where Leon can use it as a walkway to continue.

Across the walkway and into the room, you’ll find your first Battery on the wall. The nearby door will open a shortcut back to the ladder you initially descended down, leading you back to the Battery gate, where you can place what you found.

Near the Battery gate, you’ll find a ladder leading into the rest of the Underground Parking Garage, and in here, you’ll need to navigate between and over rusted trucks to get the final Battery. After climbing up the first ladder, drop down and prepare to fight some zombies. Make sure to check the rear of the trucks, as many of them contain loot. The second Battery can be found in the top left corner of the room, and there’s also a small chest containing a new gun for Leon. From this room, you can climb a ladder and walk across the trucks and containers to get back to the Battery gate and open it.

You’ll find yourself across the giant hole in the street from the BSAA Central Camp, and near some dead BSAA soldiers, where you’ll find the BSAA Container Key. If you approach the hole, you’ll find a lever on the right side that will drop some construction supplies into the hole, conveniently making a bridge for you to cross back to the BSAA Camp.

Return to the BSAA Central Camp and open the BSAA Container to find a motorcycle and the Repair Kit, which you’ll need for the detonator you’re building. You can hunt for the other BSAA Containers now, but the one at the camp is the only necessary container.

Get Fuel from the Gas Station – RE9 Requiem

There are multiple gas generators that require fuel in Raccoon City, and it’s time to power them up so we can get the other detonator parts that we need. On the opposite side of the road from the BSAA soldiers where you found the BSAA Container Key, you’ll see a silver ladder with yellow tape that you can shoot down. From here, you can climb across the ruined tanker and access the Gas Station.

Move through the Gas Station building, and you’ll find a Gas Can at the rear. You can fill this up with Fuel at the top end of the Gas Station on the map, but this will trigger a large combat encounter that you’ll need to take care of first.

Once it’s over and you fill up the Gas Can, it’ll become the Gas Can with Fuel. The first thing you can use it on is the generator near the street at the rear of the Gas Station building, so you can get out again.

Warehouse generator, Willis Tower, Relay location – RE9 Requiem

Now that we have the Gas Can with Fuel, we can refuel the generators we’ve seen, and the most important one is back on top of the Logistics Warehouse near the BSAA Central Camp. From the camp, you can take the same elevator you used to get down from the Distributor to get back to the generator and open the gate to Willis Tower. You’ll have to use a Zipline to get over to the tower.

Willis Tower didn’t take the missile strike on Raccoon City very well, and it’s basically in pieces. Go upstairs and through the broken elevator, climb up the rubble, and you’ll see a double door on the wall being held in place by two wooden planks wrapped in yellow tape. Shoot them away and climb through the wall.

In this next section, you’ll need to keep looking out for planks to shoot and take some pretty dodgy jumps. The building is on its side, so make sure to look both above and below for planks to shoot to make progress. Eventually, you’ll find an elevator door you can pull open, and two falling elevators to avoid in a shaft you can climb up.

In this next section, you can shoot out panes of glass to have zombies fall through them, but you’ll also put yourself at risk of falling through. As soon as you shoot out the first door covered in planks after touching the glass, you can shoot the two zombies in front of you through the glass and head right, shooting the glass out from under some rubble to make a path you can climb up — just watch for the zombie with a grenade. You’ll be shot at as soon as you make your way up, too, so be prepared.

Finally, after making your way through all that drama, you’ll find a yellow case at the end of the tower containing the Relay for the detonator. You can combine this with the Distributor to create the Distributor & Relay.

Now you just have to get back to the main street, but that’s easier said than done. Up ahead is a relatively linear combat section, but it won’t be easy. You need to activate two cranes to descend on a construction elevator, but there are a lot of zombies in Leon’s way. Watch for ladders and crane hooks you can shoot out to make paths, and keep your eyes peeled for optional items, because you’ll need all the help you can get.

Once you finally get the elevator descending, you’ll have to fight off waves of foes as it goes down. I hope you’ve saved plenty of Shotgun Shells, because you’ll need them. This section finishes off with a final romp through the dark with some zombies before finally emerging back on the main street again.

Cedarbrook Apartments, Broken Signal Receiver, complete Detonator – RE9 Requiem

Return to where you found the BSAA Container Key, and it’s time to enter the Cedarbrook Apartments through the front door.

Here you’ll climb the staircase to the top of the apartment building – passing by a slot for a crank – before dropping down into the middle for a combat encounter with some armored zombies. When you’ve taken them all out, you can open a door with a crank to escape, and you’ll be able to take the Rusty Crank with you.

Now that you have the Rusty Crank, go back upstairs to the crank slot you passed by to open the door. Things will immediately go bad. There are zombies that can remember to use mortars, and they’ll be firing them at Leon throughout this section — I hope your aim with a rifle is good. This is another fairly linear section where you need to take cover and take out the zombies firing mortars. The very first mortar fired at you has the detonator part you need next to it in a yellow case; you just have to take the long way to get around to it.

Finally, you’ll find the Broken Signal Receiver, which you can combine with the Damaged Detonator, and finally use the Repair Kit to have the finished Detonator. Now you can approach the gate and set the Detonator at any time, but when you do, you’ll move on from this part of Raccoon City and will be unable to access this area, so make sure you clean up any optional objectives, like finding the BSAA Containers and Mr. Raccoon Memoriams, before you do.

The next section of the game is covered in our Full Leon RPD and Orphanage walkthrough.