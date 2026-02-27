Resident Evil 9 Requiem: How to use the Severed Hand

One of the biggest mysteries in Resident Evil: Requiem right now is The Final Puzzle.

It’s a long and convoluted puzzle, and we know that because nobody has figured it out quite yet. One thing people are certain of, however, is the fact that the Severed Hand is involved. If you’ve just picked up the Severed Hand and are wondering what you should do with it, we’re going to explain below, but it only leads to more questions.

What to do with the Severed Hand – RE9 Requiem

After you conquer the Care Center Basement portion of the game, you’ll be able to pick up the Severed Hand of The Girl that’s been chasing you. It appears to be a key item, but it also doesn’t seem to have an obvious use.

But there is something that you can do with it, if you want to be even more creeped out.

First, you’ll need to put Emily down. You can do this either by leaving her with Harry on the helipad or by putting her down on the sofa in the Guard Office.

Take the Severed Hand to either the Blood Lab or the Office, and use it when interacting with the Blood Analysis Machine. Here you will have to solve another puzzle, like the Blood Specimen puzzles. The three-step solution is to change the cube nodes at the far ends of the structure, and then the centre cube node to solve the puzzle.

This will give you a cryptic message reading “Let’s play.” in addition to a long mRNA code.

This is just one part of The Final Puzzle that doesn’t yet have a solution, but if you wanted to know what the Severed Hand actually does, now you know. Once you’ve scanned it, a puzzle box you’ve previously opened will now allow you to input a code via the Sun, Star, and Moon buttons.