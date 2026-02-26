Resident Evil 9 Requiem: Rebecca Chambers easter egg, RPD missing files guide

One of the most infamous easter eggs in the original Resident Evil 2 is that if you check Albert Wesker’s desk 50 times, you’ll see a picture of rookie recruit Rebecca Chambers in a sporty outfit.

The easter egg has been referenced before, and since we return to the Raccoon City Police Department in Resident Evil: Requiem, it only makes sense that the easter egg returns. If you’ve been playing through the game and you’re missing one or two files in the Raccoon City area, then you’re in luck, because we’ve got the solution you need.

You weren’t being ignorant: these two files are easter eggs, and only appear after you complete a select set of steps. Read through our guide below to uncover the Rebecca Chambers easter egg and find the last two Raccoon City files you need in Resident Evil 9: Requiem.

How to find the Library Card file – RE9 Requiem

This easter egg – and the two attached files – can only be found while playing as Leon in the RPD.

First, make your way to the STARS Office, and investigate the drawer on Albert Wesker’s old desk. If you open it, you’ll see that nothing appears. But if you wait a few seconds and stare at the desk, a file will slide out from the back.

This is the Library Card. It’s for the book Medicinal Benefits of Herbs, and it was last taken out by one A. Wesker.

This Library Card is the hint you’re looking for, and you probably know which location is next.

How to find the Medicinal Benefits of Herbs file – RE9 Requiem

After you discover the Library Card and add it to your files, the Medicinal Benefits of Herbs book will appear in the Library. Go to the Library, head up the stairs, and across the central walkway to find the green book on a shelf to the right.

When you open the book, you’ll reveal a picture of rising rookie recruit Rebecca Chambers, in a high-res version of the iconic sporty picture that Wesker loves so dearly. How did it slip into the last book he borrowed from the Library? We can’t be sure, maybe he used it as a bookmark. Either way, for many players, these will be the final files you need to find in Resident Evil: Requiem.

