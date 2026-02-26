Resident Evil 9 Requiem: RPD West Office Locker Key, Barry’s puzzle guide

When you’re exploring the ruins of the Raccoon City Police Department in Resident Evil: Requiem, you’ll come across a few clues that Barry has left for you.

You might remember Barry Burton from the original Resident Evil. It seems that he liked leaving puzzles for the younger recruits as a pastime, and Leon has the opportunity to solve his last puzzle in RE9. There are two puzzle hints that Barry has left, but they’re pretty cryptic. Solve this puzzle, however, and you’ll get the key you need for the locker in the West Office.

For everything you need to solve Barry’s puzzle and unlock the West Office locker, just read through our guide below.

Finding Barry’s puzzle hints – RE9 Requiem

It’s very important that you find both of Barry’s puzzle hints, otherwise it’s impossible to move on. Even if you’ve found them in previous runs, go and pick them up again in your current run.

Both puzzle hints are inside the STARS Office. The first puzzle hint can be found immediately on your right as you enter the room, in the open locker. It’s a photograph of what appears to be a TV with an American flag below. On the corner of the TV is a circled mark with the word “Here” written on it.

You’ll find the second puzzle hint at the back of the room and between the desks when you interact with the leather jacket. It’s a photograph of a chalkboard with a TV hanging overhead and an American flag in the bottom left.

On the backside of both photographs, Barry has left a message reading: “You kids have fun solving this one! – Barry”

If your neurons are firing, you may have already figured it out, but if not, read on.

Finding Barry’s Locker Key – RE9 Requiem

You need to go downstairs and enter the Operations Room, and you might recognise the hanging TVs, the flag, and the chalkboard from Barry’s photographs.

On the right side of the room is a conspicuous pile of pallets, where you get the ‘Climb Up’ prompt when approaching. If you haven’t uncovered both of Barry’s hints, there will be nothing to find here, but if you’ve already found both of them, you’ll find JoJo’s Locker Key placed near the overhanging TV.

Yes, this is a reference to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and you can thank Hideki Kamiya for that one.

Barry’s puzzle rewards, Capcom easter egg – RE9 Requiem

Back in the West Office, you can use JoJo’s Locker Key to open the locker and see what’s inside.

Your primary reward for completing this puzzle is the S.T.A.R.S. Emblem Charm, which increases the firepower of an automatic weapon it’s attached to, but will increase the amount of weapon sway you suffer.

In addition, you’ll find two tickets to the Raccoon City Zoo, with the message “Enjoy! And don’t say I never gave you anything! – Barry” attached. A nice reminder that Barry Burton really did have a sweet side.

Even more interestingly, if you inspect the inside of the locker, you’ll see a Street Fighter Alpha poster inside, along with a dusty games console and a pile of classic Capcom games, including Resident Evil, Street Fighter Alpha 2, and Mega Man 3. A lovely easter egg for all of Capcom’s die-hard fans.

