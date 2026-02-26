Resident Evil 9 Requiem: RPD Briefcase code

One of the strangest locked items in the whole of Resident Evil: Requiem is the Briefcase inside the Raccoon City Police Department.

The Briefcase is just sitting in the RPD, and there seemingly isn’t a single file in the game that hints at how to unlock. It’s pretty stupefying, but we’ve figured out the code, so you don’t have to. Read on to find out the Briefcase unlock code, what’s inside, and how to use the rewards.

RPD Briefcase location and unlock code – RE9 Requiem

You’ll find the Briefcase in the STARS Office, upstairs in the ruined RPD. When you check the armory room at the back, you’ll find the Briefcase in a locker, and it looks remarkably cleaner than everything else in the RPD.

The unlock code for the Briefcase is: R-R-R

Unfortunately, there’s no way to figure out the code naturally from what we can see in the game; you just have to figure it out by manually trying different inputs until you work it out for yourself. Which is weird, because it holds a valuable reward.

RPD Briefcase rewards – RE9 Requiem

Once you open up the Briefcase in the STARS Office, you’ll earn the Power Shades Charm. The description on this charm says that it’s only for the Requiem, but you can equip it to a couple of the post-game bonus weapons, too. This weapon charm gives the Requiem limitless bullet penetration, along with increased firepower for the last round in the chamber.

You’ll get the best results with this charm and the Requiem if you keep your ammo low and only reload when completely empty. The Power Shades are, of course, inspired by the iconic shades worn by Resident Evil villain Albert Wesker.

Guides: Read our Resident Evil 9 Requiem complete walkthrough for a step-by-step guide to finishing the game 100%, including all Mr. Raccoon Memoriam statue locations, all safe codes, locations, and rewards, all Quartz puzzle box solutions, and more.