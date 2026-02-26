Resident Evil 9 Requiem: Release or Destroy Elpis explained

When you finally reach the end of Resident Evil: Requiem, you will be given a choice that will drastically change the end of the game.

Grace is finally given control, and it’s up to her – or you – to release or destroy Elpis, Oswell Spencer’s final creation. It’s hard to know exactly what will happen next unless you’ve been reading documents and paying attention in cutscenes, so we’re breaking down the choice you should make so you don’t have to hesitate.

Should you Release or Destroy Elpis? – RE9 Requiem

Requiem feels quite unique among the modern Resident Evil games for having a clear-cut “good” and “bad” ending, and it doesn’t seem to matter what you do at any point prior to that; only your final choice matters.

Luckily, here’s the good news: you can pick either choice, and then immediately restart the game from your last autosave, which will be just before Grace finds Leon and the final cutscenes.

This means that you can go with your gut, pick either choice that seems appropriate for you, and reload your save to see the other ending. Both endings are definitely worth seeing, and we’ll explain why below, if you don’t want to find out for yourself.

Release Elpis (Good Ending) – RE9 Requiem

Releasing Elpis is what leads to the “good” ending of Resident Evil: Requiem. It turns out that Elpis is an antiviral agent that can eliminate almost any infection in the host. Zeno discovers this the hard way when he injects himself with it, losing his inhuman abilities. Dr. Victor Gideon walks in to marvel at Spencer’s final creation and eliminates Zeno.

Grace uses Elpis to cure Leon of his infection, and then Leon does battle with Dr. Victor Gideon, the final boss of the game. If you want to see what happens after that point, and in the post-credits scene, you should play the game and find out for yourself!

Destroy Elpis (Bad Ending) – RE9 Requiem

Destroying Elpis leads to the “bad” ending of Resident Evil: Requiem, and it sure is bad. Zeno is outraged at Grace destroying Elpis, and goes to kill her. Leon saves the day, but pays the ultimate price for it in brutal fashion.

Grace manages to escape ARK, but then the game just ends. It’s over. No final boss, no post-credits scene, no closure. It just finishes, and it’s sad, but Grace is just about alive. If this is the first ending you got, make sure you go back and Release Elpis for a better finale.

