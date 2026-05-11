Resident Evil 9 Requiem: All Red Doors and routes in Leon Must Die Forever

If you’re looking to find your own ideal route through Resident Evil: Requiem’s Leon Must Die Forever mode, then it’ll help to know where all the Red Doors are.

Red Doors will skip you between Leon Must Die Forever’s disparate locations, allowing you to build up points for your Ability Enhancer and gather guns from weapon chests. That is, unless you just want to take the fastest route through Leon Must Die Forever.

The fast route will get you to the final boss quickly enough, but when you get there, you might find that you don’t have enough strong weapons and ammo to efficiently take him down. For everything you need to craft your own route through LMDF, read through our Red Door locations and explanations below. If you need more help, read through our Leon Must Die Forever tips.

All Red Door locations and where they lead in Leon Must Die Forever – RE9 Requiem

We’re breaking down where all red doors lead in LMDF and where you can find them in each of the game’s stages.

Main Street Lv. 1 Red Doors

Main Street has three doors for you to choose between.

On the road directly in front of Leon as you start the stage, you’ll find the door to the Care Center: Rehabilitation Ward.

To the right of where the large car crash happens, you’ll find the door to East Raccoon City: Streets.

If you continue past the car crash and either head down the road or use the nearby door, you’ll end up in the Care Center.

Care Center: Rehabilitation Ward Lv. 2

There are just two doors leading out of the Care Center: Rehabilitation Ward.

As soon as you cut down the double doors with the chainsaw, you’ll find the door leading to East Raccoon City: Central Camp.

Continue past the first door and up the stairs, and you’ll find the door leading to East Raccoon City: Streets.

Care Center Lv. 5

The Care Center has another three doors and three locations to choose from.

If you can make your way through the gauntlet that is the Director’s Office, you’ll find the door to Raccoon City: Central Camp.

In the Central Hall, you will find the door leading to The Commander.

You can find the door to East Raccoon City: Streets in the Conference Room.

East Raccoon City: Central Camp Lv. 9

There are three doors here, and one will lead directly to Victor. The only boss you can’t reach from this area is Super Tyrant.

Going through the Logistics Warehouse and moving to the roof will lead you to Victor.

Heading through the Underground Car Park and around the trucks will lead you to The Commander’s door, which is atop the trucks you must cross to escape the car park.

Further underground, where the other Fuse is in the story, you’ll find the door to the Blister Borne.

East Raccoon City: Streets Lv. 9

There are another four doors in East Raccoon City: Streets, and they lead to all of the bosses aside from The Commander.

If you head straight down the street you spawn in on toward the BSAA Container location, you’ll find a door leading to the Super Tyrant.

If you take the apartment building path and head to the roof, you’ll find the door to Victor.

If you head for the Gas Station, you can find the door to the Blister Borne near the refueling tank.

If you refuel the Gas Can at the Gas Station and refuel the generator near the hole in the street, you’ll be led into the subway tunnels, where you’ll eventually come across another door to Victor. There’s a lot of loot to be found down this way, though.

Blister Borne Lv. 10

The Blister Borne has only one exit, which leads to Victor.

The Commander Lv. 11

Once The Commander is down, you’ll be led straight to Victor.

Super Tyrant Lv. 12

There’s only one path left after the Super Tyrant, and it leads to Victor.

Victor Lv. 20

Victor is the final boss, both of the main game and of Leon Must Die Forever. As long as you’ve collected a strong arsenal of weapons, he shouldn’t pose too much of a threat — at least not at difficulty Rank 1. Remember that this is a two-phase fight, and you should parry as many of those incoming hits as possible.