Resident Evil 9 Requiem: All Quartz puzzle box solutions

While exploring Resident Evil: Requiem’s Rhodes Hill Care Center as Grace, you will need to obtain three Quartz gems to open the door to the Courtyard and escape.

That’s much easier said than done, as each Quartz is contained inside a puzzle box, and some of the puzzle boxes have requirements to get inside them. We go over all the details to obtain the Quartz key items and clear through the Care Center in our Full Grace Care Center walkthrough, but in this guide, we’re just breaking down the codes you need to unlock the three puzzle boxes containing the Quartz gems.

One in particular is tricky, but the other code is useful to know if you’re trying to speedrun the game.

Chairman’s Office Moon Quartz puzzle box solution – RE9 Requiem

You can uncover the puzzle box solution in the Chairman’s Office by using the Pencil on the notebook on the coffee table. Scribbling with the Pencil will uncover the following solution:

Moon, Sun, Star, Moon.

Inputting that code into the puzzle box will reward you with the Moon Quartz.

Lead Researcher’s Office Sun Quartz puzzle box solution – RE9 Requiem

The Lead Researcher’s Office puzzle box is the trickiest to open. Not only do you need to get the Corrosive from the Conference Room to break the lock, but the solution isn’t obvious either. You can figure out the code from the photographs in the room, but the code solution is:

Star, Sun, Moon, Sun.

You will be rewarded with the Sun Quartz and the Leatherbound Notebook.

Security Manager’s Office Star Quartz puzzle box solution – RE9 Requiem

Grace finds the solution to this puzzle box on the Security Manager’s desk, along with the ID Wristband (Level 3). The solution is Star, Star, Moon, Sun. Not that you’ll need it, because the symbols have been wiped away, leaving only braille, which Grace can’t read. For the record, from left to right, the buttons are Sun, Moon, and Star, meaning to open the puzzle box you must press right, right, middle, left.

Grace, however, doesn’t think of this and goes to get help from the blind girl, Emily, in the Medication Room. Once Grace completes the Care Center Basement portion of the game, you’ll be rewarded with the Star Quartz, allowing you to open the door to the Care Center Courtyard.