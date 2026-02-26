Resident Evil 9 Requiem: How to open the Organ Transport Box

The Rhodes Hill Care Center is filled with mysteries, and if you’re not being too observant, you might miss an obvious one with the Organ Transport Box.

You’ll get the Organ Transport Box from the Garage in Resident Evil: Requiem’s Care Center, and there is a body with missing organs in the Examination Room, so the next step seems obvious, only it won’t open. Everything you need to know about the Organ Transport Box in Resident Evil: Requiem is explained below.

Organ Transport Box puzzle guide – RE9 Requiem

When you get the Organ Transport Box from the Garage, you can open it immediately, as long as you know how.

To get here, you will probably already have earned the Sun Quartz from the puzzle box in the Lead Researcher’s Office, and you will have also found a Leatherbound Notebook inside. If you inspect the Leatherbound Notebook, you can find the File titled ‘Unlocking the Organ Transport Box’. It doesn’t get much more informative than that.

If you inspect the instructions, the top image shows you the panel you’ll access on the Organ Transport Box, and the order you must interact with each element.

To open the panel, Examine the Organ Transport Box’s back side. Interact with the buttons in this specific order (make sure to press Reset if you’ve already made attempts):

Rotate switch from AUTO to HAND Move far right slider up to the middle Activate the number 5 switch Activate the number 2 switch Rotate switch from HAND to AUTO

This will open up the Organ Transport Box, revealing the Artificial Lungs. You can use this in the Examination Room, but you’ll also need the Artificial Heart, and we break down how to get that in our Grace Care Center walkthrough.