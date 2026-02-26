Resident Evil 9 Requiem: All Mr. Raccoon Memoriam statue locations

Each of the modern Resident Evil games has a little guy for you to dig around and find in each area, and Resident Evil: Requiem is no different.

While exploring the halls of the Rhodes Hill Chronic Care Center, Raccoon City and the ruins of the RPD, and the final hidden area, the ARK lab, you’ll be able to find 25 total Mr. Raccoon Memoriam statues. The first one is hard to miss, but after that, they get progressively harder to nail down. In this guide, we’re listing the location of every single one, but beware, it’s very easy to miss statues and lock yourself out of finding them for the rest of your run.

The reward for shooting every Mr. Raccoon Memoriam is very worth it, so make sure to keep this page open as you move through Resident Evil 9: Requiem.

Reward for finding every Mr. Raccoon Memoriam – RE9 Requiem

Once you’ve found and destroyed every Mr. Raccoon Memoriam in Resident Evil: Requiem – and don’t worry, you don’t need to find them all in one run – you’ll unlock Advanced Tuning for all of Leon’s weapons.

Each weapon upgrade slot can be upgraded a total of three times with Advanced Tuning unlocked, with the third time being the Max Out upgrade that gives weapons unique abilities. This makes Leon’s arsenal more powerful than ever, and can make repeat runs of the game much easier to handle. For Leon, at least.

All Care Center Mr. Raccoon Memoriam locations – RE9 Requiem

There are ten total Mr. Raccoon Memoriam statues dancing around the Rhodes Hill Chronic Care Center, and you’ll need to play as both Leon and Grace to get them all. This includes the main Care Center building, the Basement, and the Courtyard areas.

Leon Rehabilitation Ward Mr. Raccoon statue location

The first Mr. Raccoon toy statue is located during Leon’s Care Center intro.

It’s on top of a fireplace in the hallway before the stairs, shortly after the chainsaw encounter with several zombies in the Rehabilitation Ward.

Grace East Wing Lobby Mr. Raccoon statue location

The second statue is located on the reception desk in the East Wing Lobby.

Grace Waiting Room Stairwell Mr. Raccoon statue location

The third can be found past the Waiting Room, on the ground floor of the nearby stairwell that leads to the Lead Researcher’s Office.

Grace Office Kitchenette Mr. Raccoon statue location

Another Mr. Raccoon can be found in the kitchenette part of the Office, next to the Records Room.

This area is accessible up the stairs from the Custodian’s Office after you get the ID Wristband (Level 1).

Grace Medication Room Mr. Raccoon statue location

From the Guard Office safe room in the Central Hall, go downstairs to the Medication Room when you have the ID Wristband (Level 3).

Don’t open Emily’s cell; instead, open the adjacent cell to find Mr. Raccoon behind the bed.

Leon Records Room Mr. Raccoon statue location

When Leon is able to freely explore the Care Center, he can open Warped Closets that Grace wasn’t able to.

The Warped Closet in the Records Room, next to the Office, has a Mr. Raccoon statue inside.

Grace Basement Bunkroom Mr. Raccoon statue location

When playing as Grace and exploring the Basement of the Care Center, one of the optional rooms you can open with a single Joint Plug is the Bunkroom.

Inside, there’s a flickering television and a Mr. Raccoon statue sitting on top.

Grace Basement Workshop Mr. Raccoon statue location

The Workshop is next to the Holding Cells in the Basement, and can be accessed with a single Joint Plug there, or by using a crawl space passage from the room past the Furnace Joint Plug door.

Either way, there’s a Mr. Raccoon statue dancing on the desk here.

Grace Courtyard Private Lab Mr. Raccoon statue location

When you’ve exited the main Care Center and are out into the Courtyard, you’ll end up exploring a lab area.

In the Private Lab room, there’s a Mr. Raccoon dancing away on the desk once again.

Leon Courtyard sniper section Mr. Raccoon statue location

This might be the toughest Mr. Raccoon Memoriam to find in the entire game. After Grace gets the Helicopter Key and returns, the helicopter will come down during Leon’s section, forcing him to provide overwatch for Grace with his rifle. At the end of the section, you need to drop down to progress, but as soon as you drop down, you will have missed the statue.

Instead, when still up top, pan your rifle over to the left, behind the locked gate, and zoom in on a lamp. You should be able to see a Mr. Raccoon statue dancing away.

All Raccoon City Mr. Raccoon Memoriam locations – RE9 Requiem

Every Mr. Raccoon Memoriam in Raccoon City will be found while playing as Leon. There are nine in total to find across East Raccoon City.

Café Oasis Mr. Raccoon statue location

As soon as Leon enters Raccoon City he’ll make his way down a linear street and through The Applegate Hotel.

But if you enter the building before that one, Café Oasis, you’ll be able to find a Mr. Raccoon statue inside.

BSAA Central Camp bridge Mr. Raccoon statue location

Immediately after navigating the Logistics Warehouse and picking up the Distributor from the roof, you’ll be able to access a small elevator to return you to the BSAA Central Camp.

But before you descend, use your rifle to look at the vehicles on the ruined bridge over the BSAA Camp, and you should be able to see a Mr. Raccoon statue dancing on the top of a van.

Cedarbrook Apartments Underground Passage Mr. Raccoon statue location

From the BSAA Central Camp head through the gate opened with the Cedarbrook Apartments key.

You’ll be able to access the Underground Parking Garage from here, and the Mr. Raccoon statue is in an office room on your left as you encounter your first zombie.

Main street ruined bus Mr. Raccoon statue location

After emerging from the Underground Parking Garage, you’ll be on the main street and can access the Cedarbrook Apartments main entrance.

Opposite the entrance, though, near the crater, is a ruined bus with a Mr. Raccoon statue dancing near the front.

Crater pipe Mr. Raccoon statue location

Speaking of the crater in the street, if you look down inside the hole after you’ve made a bridge over it, you’ll be able to see a Mr. Raccoon statue just inside one of the broken pipes.

Gas Station Mr. Raccoon statue location

Inside the main Gas Station building, on top of a shelving unit, you’ll find another Mr. Raccoon statue.

Ridgewood Station Mr. Raccoon statue location

Once you’ve got the Gas Can with Fuel from the Gas Station, there’s an optional area you can open near the crater in the street.

Power on the generator and move down into the subway tunnels, and you’ll be able to find a Mr. Raccoon statue sitting on a box in one of the train cars you’ll pass through.

Willis Tower Mr. Raccoon statue location

Willis Tower is the area you zipline over to from the Logistics Warehouse Roof.

In the first area, head up the stairs and instead of following the main progression route through the ruined elevator, explore the upstairs office to find a Mr. Raccoon statue inside.

Cedarbrook Apartments upstairs Mr. Raccoon statue location

After you obtain the Rusty Crank and open the gate upstairs in the Cedarbrook Apartments, head through the right door to find yourself upstairs in the main stairwell.

At the end of the path, you’ll find a Mr. Raccoon statue inside a ruined fridge.

Raccoon City Police Department Mr. Raccoon Memoriam locations – RE9 Requiem

The legendary RPD has a few more Mr. Raccoon Memoriams for Leon to find, and there are four to locate before moving on.

Outside RPD Mr. Raccoon statue location

Immediately after the motorcycle section with Victor Gideon ends, you can find a Mr. Raccoon statue.

Instead of heading through the alleyway, head down the main street to see the piled up cars, and there will be a Mr. Raccoon statue to find on the right on a pile of rubble.

RPD Operations Room Mr. Raccoon statue location

Behind some planks of wood on top of some rubble in the top left corner of the RPD Operations Room.

RPD Library Mr. Raccoon statue location

Near the Mechanic Jack you find in the Library, there’s a Mr. Raccoon statue hiding at the bottom of a bookcase.

This one is really hard to spot as it’s being shielded by a pile of books that can be shot away.

Gun Shop Kendo Mr. Raccoon statue location

Behind Gun Shop Kendo, there’s a small alley to the right.

If you look up at the windows in this alley you’ll be able to see a Mr. Raccoon statue dancing on the windowsill, near the Umbrella billboard.

All ARK Mr. Raccoon Memoriam locations – RE9 Requiem

There are just two Mr. Raccoon Memoriams to find in the ARK section of the game, one to find as Leon, and another to find as Grace.

Leon ARK Guest Room Mr. Raccoon statue location

After Leon enters the ARK facility via the Loading Dock, he can make his way through the linear hallway and past the Guest Room.

You can find a Mr. Raccoon statue on your right, sitting on top of a toolbox.

Grace Operations Room Mr. Raccoon statue location

As Grace, you can find the final Mr. Raccoon statue in the same room as the Noblesse Orb, the Operations Room, which is accessible via Bioweapon Repository 05.