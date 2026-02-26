Resident Evil 9 Requiem: All Lockpick and lock locations

If you want to scrounge up every possible treasure in Resident Evil: Requiem, then you shouldn’t ignore lockpicks and locked drawers or lockers.

As Grace explores the Rhodes Hill Care Center, she will encounter exactly five Lockpicks and exactly five locks to use them on. Each locked drawer or locker is hiding Rare Metal inside, which is essential if you want to craft ammo for the Requiem, Grace’s ‘get out of jail free’ card.

In this guide, we’re breaking down where to find every Lockpick in the game, and every locked drawer and locker, so you can get all the Rare Metals you need to finish Resident Evil: Requiem.

All Lockpick locations – RE9 Requiem

There are five total Lockpicks to find in the game, with three being inside the main Care Center building and two being in the Care Center Basement.

Lead Researcher’s Office, Lockpick 1 location

Inside the Lead Researcher’s Office, you can find your first lockpick sitting on one of the dressers in the lobby.

Custodian’s Office, Lockpick 2 location

When you unlock the Custodian’s Office past the Level 1 security door near the Kitchen, you can find your second Lockpick in a locker.

Office, Lockpick 3 location

Opposite the Custodian’s Office is a stairwell that leads to the Office, and you can find the third Lockpick on a desk in here.

Boiler Room, Lockpick 4 location

When you descend into the Basement and get your first Joint Plug, you can find a Lockpick in the Boiler Room, which you’ll need to enter to get the Square Socket Wrench anyway.

Workshop vent, Lockpick 5 location

When moving through the Joint Plug door in the Furnace, you’ll find yourself in a room with a forklift, and a vent Grace can crawl through. This vent leads to the Workshop, and you’ll find a Lockpick on the floor inside the vent.

All locked drawer and locker locations – RE9 Requiem

Just as with the Lockpicks, there are three locks you can find in the Care Center, and two more locks you can find in the Care Center Basement.

Past West Wing Restroom, lock 1 location

The first locked drawer can be found just past the Restroom in the hallway near the Kitchen and the lightswitch zombie in the West Wing.

Outside Chairman’s Office, lock 2 location

The second locked drawer can be found just outside of the Chairman’s Office, where you first got the Moon Quartz.

East Wing Lobby, lock 3 location

The East Wing Lobby has a locked drawer for you to open in the corner.

Bunkroom, lock 4 location

When you reach the Care Center Basement, the Bunkroom is an optional area you can loot. Once you’ve cleared out the zombies inside, you’ll find a locked locker in the corner of the room.

Inspection Room, lock 5 location

The Inspection Room is just past the forklift in the Basement, where all the body bags and live zombies are hung up and spun around the room. As you pass the Joint Plug door and forklift, turn left, and you’ll see a pair of lockers, with one of them requiring the Lockpick to open.