Resident Evil 9 Requiem: All Letters from 1998 locations

If you’ve invested in Resident Evil: Requiem’s Deluxe Edition or the Deluxe Kit upgrade DLC, then you’ll have the Letters from 1998 side quest in your game.

This quest includes a series of five letters that illuminate another side of the Raccoon City incident. You must find them in order around Raccoon City, and you’ll be rewarded with the R.P.D. Charm at the end of it. For everything you need to solve the Letters from 1998 quest, just look through our guide below.

Letters from 1998, From Meryl to Mommy location – RE9 Requiem

The first letter can be found inside The Applegate Hotel, very close to where Leon begins his journey through Raccoon City.

This letter is titled From Meryl to Mommy and is from a little girl who finds herself caught within the unfolding Raccoon City incident. This first letter mentions that the girl is heading to the Gas Station, so we will look there for the next letter.

Letters from 1998, From Meryl to Mommy location 2 – RE9 Requiem

The next letter can be found inside the Gas Station on a shelf, just past the zombie that lunges at you from the floor.

This letter is titled From Meryl to Mommy 2, and it continues the story of the girl as she gets increasingly scared. Leon also begins to realise that Meryl might be the daughter of Lieutenant Marvin Branagh, who became a zombie over the course of Resident Evil 2. Maryl meets with George, a police officer, and they head to the police station, but never quite make it.

Letters from 1998, From Meryl to Mommy location 3 – RE9 Requiem

The third letter can be found past Gun Shop Kendo, on the dashboard of a wrecked car that you encounter.

Meryl finally met her father, but he knew he was turning, and didn’t want his daughter to be near him. George is confused and tells Meryl that they can access the police station via the Parking Garage, so we’ll head there next.

Letters from 1998, From Meryl to Mommy location 4 – RE9 Requiem

The fourth letter can be found near the Underground Parking Garage entrance, at the rear of a ruined car — you’ll need to backtrack a bit from Gun Shop Kendo to find it.

As you may remember from Resident Evil 2, the Parking Garage can get quite busy and scary, and that’s what Meryl discovered. In the letter, she says she’s fleeing to ‘Mr. Kendo’s store,’ so we’ll head back to Gun Shop Kendo. Side note, but this girl is finding a shocking amount of time to write letters during all this. Couldn’t be me.

Letters from 1998, From Meryl to Mommy location 5 – RE9 Requiem

The final letter can be found in the alley to the rear right of Gun Shop Kendo.

You’ll see a small pair of children’s shoes in the alley as you approach, confirming that you’ve found all previous letters.

The letter is totally blank, but you’ll find the R.P.D. Charm nearby, which is a very nice Weapon Charm.

This is a gift from Marvin to Meryl, and it increases Leon’s firepower when he’s near death.