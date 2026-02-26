Resident Evil 9 Requiem: All Hip Pouch locations

Hip Pouches are one of the most important items that Grace can find in Resident Evil: Requiem.

There are four Hip Pouches that Grace can find in total across the entire game, and each one increases her inventory capacity by two. This is genuinely huge, as juggling your inventory is one of the biggest challenges while exploring the Rhodes Hill Care Center. In this guide, we’re breaking down every Hip Pouch location in the game so you can be fully equipped for every challenge.

Hip Pouch location 1, Care Center Parlor – RE9 Requiem

The first Hip Pouch in the game can be found in the Parlor, which you’ll need to open up to get the East Wing Key Card anyway. It’s in a cabinet that can only be opened by inserting three Antique Coins. There are two Antique Coins in the Parlor room in Standard mode anyway, and another in the Guard Office, meaning you can unlock this upgrade as soon as you get the Parlor open.

Hip Pouch location 2, Care Center Filing Room – RE9 Requiem

On the ground floor of the West Wing, past the Dining Room, you’ll find the Filing Room. There’s a Level 1 security door in here that leads to a closet, but we recommend that you open it as soon as you get the ID Wristband (Level 1), as there’s a Hip Pouch inside.

Hip Pouch location 3, Basement Processing Room – RE9 Requiem

There’s another Hip Pouch in the Care Center’s Basement, only accessible after taking Emily to open the Quartz puzzle box in the Security Manager’s Office. Once you get two Joint Plugs and access the Processing Room via the Collection Pool, you’ll be able to find a Forklift Key to move the nearby forklift, and you’ll find the Hip Pouch in the room it opens up. That’s your third one, and the last that you can find in the Care Center.

Hip Pouch location 4, ARK Bioweapon Repository 05 – RE9 Requiem

It will be a long time before you come across your fourth and final Hip Pouch, as it’s only accessible during Grace’s final gameplay section. After you obtain the Magnetic Key in the ARK facility, you’ll be able to access the Bioweapon Repository 05, where there are several Lickers and zombie enemies. The containers can be interacted with and opened here, and the first container you encounter has the final Hip Pouch of the game inside, finally giving Grace her maximum inventory size.