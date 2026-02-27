Resident Evil 9 Requiem: All Gun and Attachment locations

If you want the best possible chance of surviving each zombie you encounter in Resident Evil: Requiem, you’ll need guns.

Guns are the main thing that is going to keep you alive as you explore the Rhodes Hill Care Center and beyond, but they don’t come easily — unless you’re Leon.

In this guide, we’re listing the location of every gun and gun attachment you can find during the main story. We won’t be including the weapons and upgrades Leon can purchase from his special item box or the post-game bonus weapons, but we will ensure you find every optional weapon across the story as both characters, making your first run as easy as possible.

All Grace gun locations – RE9 Requiem

Grace can wield three different guns over the course of a first-time playthrough with no additional DLC or bonuses. You can find all of them below.

Requiem location

The Requiem is the first weapon Grace will have access to, and it’s also the most powerful one she’ll get in the entire game. As soon as Grace escapes The Girl in the game’s spooky intro – all covered in our full Grace Care Center walkthrough – Leon will save Grace, and give her the Requiem to keep herself safe.

The Requiem is powerful, but its ammo is limited. You can craft more ammo using Rare Metal, which you’ll find behind locks that require Lockpicks.

B934 handgun location

The first gun that Grace can find that has plentiful ammo is the B934, a pretty modest handgun that’s on the floor in the Dining Room, below the Bar & Lounge. Grace can grab this gun as soon as she’s able to pass through the Kitchen for the first time. Which is good, because there are a lot more zombies to find shortly after.

S&S M232 handgun location

This is Grace’s own pistol, which was taken from her during the intro. It’s lying on the bar in the Bar & Lounge, just upstairs from the Dining Room, right next to the Bar & Lounge safe. It is also a handgun that uses the same ammo as the B934, but it has slightly more firepower for taking down pesky zombies.

All Leon gun and attachment locations – RE9 Requiem

Leon can buy most of his weapons from his unique item box, but there are three weapons you can only find when exploring the world, and a weapon attachment you just might miss if you’re not careful.

MSBG 500 shotgun location

When Leon escapes Victor Gideon after Grace’s exploration of the Care Center, he’ll find a Chunk monster in the Attic that he needs to take care of. Leon will find it in the middle of eating someone, and that person has dropped an MSBG 500 shotgun. It’ll be a while before Leon can get a different shotgun, so it’ll be essential during that first fight with Chunk. You can grab it by sneaking up to Chunk before he reacts, or you can circle him around the arena and pick it up.

Compensator for Alligator Snapper location

Just after defeating Chunk, Leon will make his way through the locked door and discover a Warped Closet immediately on his right. This Warped Closet contains the only optional gun attachment we’ve seen in Resident Evil: Requiem – not including Weapon Charms – and it’s for the Alligator Snapper. Attach this to your Alligator Snapper starting pistol, and it’ll have reduced muzzle rise. A nice bonus that’s too easy to miss.

Gal SMG location

If you want to pick up an SMG instead of buying one from the item box, the Gal is a decent option that fires incredibly quickly. You can find this gun in the Underground Parking Garage of the Cedarbrook Apartments building — we cover all of this in our full Leon Raccoon City walkthrough.

When you’re hunting for the two batteries to open the large Parking Garage shutter, you’ll find this in the same room as the battery in the Underground Parking Garage. Again, easy to miss, even though you walk right past it.

Marksman 1A sniper rifle location

While still exploring Raccoon City as Leon, you’ll find the BSAA Container Key, and this will allow you to start opening up BSAA Containers — we have a guide to help you find all BSAA Container locations right here. You’ll find that BSAA Container 03 includes the Marksman 1A sniper rifle, a powerful semi-automatic rifle that might have slightly less firepower than its bolt-action brother, but it makes up for it in speed and precision.