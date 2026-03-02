Resident Evil 9 Requiem: All Easter Eggs

Resident Evil: Requiem is the 30th anniversary celebration of the series, and as such, it includes a bunch of easter eggs to past games, both subtle and obvious.

We’re not going to point out the blatant ones, but there are a few lowkey easter eggs that are easy to miss on an average playthrough. In this guide, we’re covering all of the biggest and most interesting easter eggs you can find in Resident Evil: Requiem.

Leon’s license plate Easter Egg

Leon’s license plate is the first major easter egg you’ll come across, as it reads: “ND = 9642”

This could possibly be related to RE9’s The Final Puzzle challenge, but it’s far more likely that it’s simply a list of the games Leon has appeared in: Resident Evil 9, 6, 2, and 2.

Dimitrescu wine Easter Egg

When Grace makes her way into the building next to the Helipad, she’ll find a wine bottle in the room you can open to reveal a Double Helix Model. You probably did this and didn’t notice anything else.

If you take a good look at the wine bottle before you open it, however, you’ll see that it’s called Sanguis Virginis. Those of you with a sharp memory will remember this as the wine brand produced by Alcina Dimitrescu in Resident Evil 8: Village.

Rebecca Chambers Easter Egg

You probably remember that in the original Resident Evil 2, you can find a photograph of Rebecca Chambers wearing a sporty outfit inside Wesker’s desk if you check it dozens of times. That easter egg returns for Resident Evil: Requiem, but it’s a little more awkward.

We have a full guide for the Rebecca Chambers easter egg, but the short version is that Wesker’s desk now points you towards the Library, where you can find the photograph inside a book.

Capcom games Easter Egg and a JoJo reference

When you find the STARS Office in RE9, you’ll likely find Barry’s puzzle hints. Again, we have a full guide for Barry’s RPD puzzle, but what’s most interesting is what you can find along the way.

Barry’s puzzle will point you towards the Locker Key, but the key itself has a fob with the name “JoJo” conspicuously written on it. This a reference to the locker that belonged to JoJo in the original release of RE2, which director Hideki Kamiya later confirmed was a reference to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

When you finally crack that locker open in the West Office, you’ll discover a treasure trove of classic Capcom games, in addition to a Street Fighter Alpha poster. Even the Zoo tickets are a reference to Resident Evil: Outbreak.

The S.T.A.R.S. Office Easter Eggs

These are easy to find, but worth highlighting anyway. Visiting the STARS Office will reveal a bunch of minor easter eggs that you might want to look at.

For example, there’s a familiar STARS beret, a stylish leather jacket, and a medical bag you might recognise.

Tofu Easter Egg

While still in the RPD, you can find the Tofu creature that is playable in select Resident Evil games.

After encountering the Tyrant bioweapon and escaping from it, you can find the Tofu in either the Operations Room, or the hallway behind the Waiting Room, where the skeleton is missing its lower jaw.

Cute Bear Charm

There are a few pretty obvious references attached to the Weapon Charms, but one you might not recognise immediately – I know I didn’t – is the Cute Bear Charm.

If it does look familiar, then you’re probably a Resident Evil 4 fan. The Cute Bear Charm is basically identical to the cute keychain attached to Ada’s Jet Ski Key from the end of the original Resident Evil 4. It just makes sense that Leon would be the one to have it again in Resident Evil: Requiem.