Resident Evil 9 Requiem: How to defeat Chunk as Grace

The Resident Evil series loves to include enemies that lurk in the halls and chase you down in the modern era, and RE9 has multiple of them.

After Resident Evil: Requiem’s Grace finds the ID Wristband (Level 1) in the Rhodes Hill Care Center, she’ll be assaulted by Chunk, a hulking monster with a voracious appetite, and that includes any zombies or FBI agents that get in its way. After the first encounter, it’ll haunt the halls of the East Wing between the Examination Room and the Blood Lab — two important locations. In this guide, we’re explaining how to defeat Chunk as Grace and what rewards you’ll get for it.

Defeat Chunk using Hemolytic Injectors – RE9 Requiem

The first and safest bet for defeating Chunk is using Hemolytic Injectors, which you’ve probably been crafting already anyway. Chunk is huge and will require three Hemolytic Injectors in total to take him down.

Chunk can’t enter the Examination Room or Waiting Room, so if you hide in there and wait for him to turn away, you’ll easily be able to sneak up and use a Hemolytic Injector on him. Return to the Examination Room/Waiting Room after, wait for his pattern to reset, and repeat. This is a pretty safe way to take him down as long as you have the Hemolytic Injectors to spare.

Defeat Chunk using the Requiem – RE9 Requiem

Leon’s Requiem that he gave Grace is incredibly powerful, able to take down basically whatever enemy Grace encounters in the Care Center, and that includes Chunk.

Again, just like with the Hemolytic Injector route, you can use the Examination Room as a safe space. Just make sure that you don’t miss, as you’ll need to use multiple bullets, and Requiem ammo is very scarce. If you don’t have any ammo or Rare Metal to craft it with, wait until you can find enough Hemolytic Injectors.

Rewards for defeating Chunk – RE9 Requiem

Once Grace takes out Chunk, he’ll drop the Eye Spy Charm. Having this charm in your inventory increases the chance that Grace will survive fatal damage, so make sure to hold onto this if you find yourself with low health often.