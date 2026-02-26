Resident Evil 9 Requiem: How to defeat the Zombie Chef and access the Pantry

If you access the Pantry near the Kitchen as Grace, you’ll get a unique item you can’t get anywhere else.

That’s easier said than done, as you’ll find the brutish chef wandering the halls of the Resident Evil: Requiem’s West Wing after you’ve made your way through the Kitchen once. That does give Grace a unique opportunity, though. In this guide, we’re breaking down how to enter the Pantry and what rewards you’ll find inside.

How to get the Pantry Key – RE9 Requiem

In order to get inside the Pantry, you’ll need the Pantry Key. There’s a File that hints at its location, and it was last seen with the chef. That’s annoying, as he’s tough to fight, but there is a pretty easy way to take him down.

In Insanity mode, the chef instead drops Antique Coins, and the Pantry Key is behind a Level 1 security door leading to the Closet in the East Wing Waiting Room.

How to kill the chef – RE9 Requiem

Once the chef is wandering the West Wing halls near the Parlor, you can take him out, and there are two ways to get it down.

The first is with the Hemolytic Injector. You’ll get your first Hemolytic Injector from the Examination Room, and you’ll be able to craft them with Infected Blood after your first visit to the Blood Lab. When he’s wandering the West Wing halls, sneak up behind him and use the Hemolytic Injector for a one-shot kill that’ll make exploring the halls much easier.

Alternatively, you can use Leon’s Requiem. The Requiem’s ammo is very limited throughout the game, but if you don’t want to spend a Hemolytic Injector, using it on the chef is a decent choice.

Either way, the chef will drop the Pantry Key once you take him down.

Pantry rewards – RE9 Requiem

Inside the Pantry you can find a bunch of Infected Blood for crafting, some ammo (including a shot for the Requiem), and the Stakeout Takeout Charm, which increases knife power and durability as long as it is in your inventory.

There is also a Warped Closet in here you’ll need to come back for as Leon, as it holds the Connoisseur Charm, a weapon charm Leon can equip to any gun to increase its firepower. For more charms for both Leon and Grace, check our full Inventory and Weapon Charm guide.