Resident Evil 9 Requiem: All BSAA Container locations and rewards

When you finally reach Raccoon City as Leon in Resident Evil: Requiem, you’ll be given freedom to explore a decent chunk of the city.

There are lots of optional things to find here, and one of the best sources of good loot is the BSAA Supply Containers. There are four containers to open up once you get the BSAA Container Key, but that’s easier said than done, especially when one container is awkward to get back to. In this guide, we’re breaking down every BSAA Container location, what rewards they have inside, and how to get to them in Resident Evil 9: Requiem.

How to open BSAA Supply Containers – RE9 Requiem

You’ll be able to open any BSAA Containers you come across once you find the BSAA Container Key, which you’ll find after exiting the Cedarbrook Apartments Underground Parking Garage for the first time.

BSAA Container 01 and BSAA Container Key location – RE9 Requiem

You’ll find the first BSAA Container, along with the BSAA Container Key, immediately after exiting the Underground Parking Garage of the Cedarbrook Apartments. Outside the front of the apartments, you’ll see several dead BSAA soldiers, and after a cutscene, you’ll receive the BSAA Container Key.

The BSAA Container 01 is right beside the dead soldiers, already open. Inside, you’ll find a breakdown of the BSAA Container contents:

Container 01: Medical supplies, consumables

Container 02: Motorcycle, repair kit

Container 03: Sniper rifles

Container 04: Sniper rifle attachments

Container 01 contains a Med Injector, which ticks the box of medical supplies and consumables, just about.

BSAA Container 02 location and contents – RE9 Requiem

BSAA Container 02 is located inside the BSAA Central Camp, which you should be using as your temporary home base.

This is also the only BSAA Container that is necessary to open to progress the main story, as inside you’ll find the Repair Kit for the explosive detonator, and a motorcycle for Leon to leave Raccoon City on.

BSAA Container 03 location and contents – RE9 Requiem

If you head East down the main street and past the Gas Station, you’ll come to a bunch of piled-up cars on the highway, and BSAA Container 03 is amongst the rubble. Inside is a nasty surprise — a bunch of zombies.

Take care of them, and you’ll find a new weapon in the back: The Marksman 1A, a semi-automatic rifle. It has less power than the rifle that’s already available, but it doesn’t require bolt-action rechambering, making it incredibly handy in high-pressure situations.

BSAA Container 04 location and contents – RE9 Requiem

You will have passed BSAA Container 04 on your way into Raccoon City, just before The Applegate Hotel, but getting back is more awkward.

After you obtain the Gas Can with Fuel from the Gas Station, you can refuel the generator near the large hole and lever you pulled to make a bridge. This will lead you through a long, linear section with a lot of loot that’ll have you looping through Raccoon City’s subway tunnels and Ridgewood Station, allowing you to open a shortcut between the subway tunnels near the BSAA Central Camp and the other side of The Applegate Hotel. Just be warned, enemies will ambush you as you approach BSAA Container 04.

Once you finally get to the container and open it up, you’ll be rewarded with the BSAA Emblem Charm, which increases the power of rifles if you unequip the scope. A great pairing for the new Marksman 1A you just picked up.

