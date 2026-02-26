Resident Evil 9 Requiem: All Blood Specimen locations and puzzle solutions

Crafting using Infected Blood is Grace’s new speciality in RE9, and you’ll need Blood Specimens to do it.

Grace can use the Blood Collector to gather Infected Blood in Resident Evil: Requiem to craft with, but that is useless if she doesn’t have crafting recipes to use the blood with. In this guide, we’re breaking down how to find all the Blood Specimens that increase your crafting options and analyze them in Resident Evil 9: Requiem.

How to analyze Blood Specimens – RE9 Requiem

Blood Specimens can be analyzed at a machine you can find in the Blood Lab, and there’s another in the Office. When you analyze a Blood Specimen, you will look at connected atoms, some spherical, and some cubes.

When analyzing a Blood Specimen, you’ll be told the minimum number of steps required to analyze it successfully, as making too many wrong moves may actually make it more difficult. If this happens to you, make sure to reset. Your goal is to turn all atom nodes into spheres, and any node you click on will also change the nodes connected to it. We’ll break down the puzzle solutions along with each Blood Specimen location below.

Blood Specimen (Denatured) location and puzzle solution – RE9 Requiem

You’ll find your first Blood Specimen (Denatured) in the Blood Lab along with the Blood Collector; no tricks or surprises here. The analysis machine is in the same room, too.

This puzzle has three cubes connected together, and the minimum number of steps required to solve it is one. Just interact with the middle cube node, and it’ll be complete.

This will give you the ability to craft Handgun Ammo and Hemolytic Injectors.

Blood Specimen (Converged) location and puzzle solution – RE9 Requiem

The Blood Specimen (Converged) is found in the Ward Office connected to the Waiting Room in the East Wing, and can only be opened once you’ve found the ID Wristband (Level 1). In Insanity mode, you’ll find this in the Records Room instead.

The minimum steps required for this puzzle is just two. On one side, there are three cube nodes connected together; select the middle cube. This will morph two nearby sphere nodes, but changing the second cube from the end of the chain here will morph all remaining cubes back to spheres, completing the puzzle.

This gives Grace the ability to craft Med Injectors and 12.7x55mm Ammo, which can turn Rare Metal into Requiem ammo.

Blood Specimen (Reversible) location and puzzle solution – RE9 Requiem

The Blood Specimen (Reversible) is basically also in the Blood Lab, just behind a nearby security door that requires the ID Wristband (Level 1) to access. Inside, you’ll find a few items, including your first Empty Injector and the Blood Specimen you need.

This puzzle has four required minimum steps. First, select the centre cube node, which will leave a cluster of three cubes in a corner that you can eliminate by selecting the centre cube node. You’ll be left with four cubes remaining, and you need to change to the corner cubes on each side that aren’t connected to the centre. The first corner change will leave you with just three connected cube nodes left, and one more change in the centre of those will complete the puzzle.

This will give you the ability to transform your Empty Injectors into Steroids and Stabilizers, which are permanent upgrades to Grace’s stats.

Insanity Blood Specimen – RE9 Requiem

In addition to the three Blood Specimens in Casual and Standard difficulties, in Insanity difficulty, you can find a fourth Blood Specimen that allows you to craft the R.I.P. Knife – an item exclusive to Insanity mode – and Handgun Ammo x30.