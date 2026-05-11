Resident Evil 9 Requiem: Best Ability Enhancer upgrades in Leon Must Die Forever

You won’t be able to survive the high-rank runs of Resident Evil: Requiem’s Leon Must Die Forever without the right abilities.

In this new DLC mode, Leon can use the Ability Enhancer. For every 100 points he extracts from defeated enemies, he can get a new ability from the Ability Enhancer, and some of those can turn Leon Kennedy into even more of a superhero than he already is.

While some abilities come with downsides, they all have unique uses when combined. You can use multiple abilities to buff your close combat power, for example, and turn Leon into a brutal melee machine. Though in general, high-rank weapons and firepower buffs are more useful. Luckily, you can spend 20 points on the Ability Enhancer to shuffle through a new selection of abilities.

In this guide, we’re breaking down what we’ve found to be the very best abilities you can use in Leon Must Die Forever. These abilities will help you find powerful weapons and stack firepower bonuses to shred tough enemies to pieces. For everything you need to know, read through our list of the best abilities in Leon Must Die Forever, ranked in no particular order.

For more, make sure to read our Leon Must Die Forever tips and our guide to the fastest route through Leon Must Die Forever.

Leon Must Die Forever best abilities – RE9 Requiem

The abilities are ranked in no particular order, but can all massively aid your runs through the LMDF DLC mode.

Parry Recovery

The Parry Recovery ability restores your Hatchet’s durability by 40% whenever you perform a successful Perfect Parry. If you’re already good at parries, this can keep your hatchet constantly upgraded, allowing you to keep parrying any incoming damage and survive for longer.

Scatter Shot

This incredible ability increases your firepower by 0.05% per shot, up to a maximum of 60%. If you use fast-firing weapons like machine guns and pistols, the damage upgrade this ability offers will sharply increase over the course of your run, making you much more powerful. One of the best abilities in the game.

Mixed Blessing

This is just as divisive as the name makes it sound. You’ll increase your chances of getting a rare weapon drop from enemies, but you’ll increase your damage taken by 20%. As long as you’re pretty on-point with your parries already, this is a pretty solid upgrade. Just make sure you swap this ability for another one before heading into any of the boss arenas.

Sharpshooter

This gives you a firepower increase of 50% when hitting weakpoints, but decreases damage to other parts of enemies by 30%. In general, you should be aiming for the weak points anyway. If you’re an ammo-conscious player who plays conservatively, then the Sharpshooter ability is a pretty solid upgrade.

Tough Stuff

This is a solid ability, assuming you plan to avoid enemies with guns during your run (mostly a problem during East Raccoon City: Streets and The Commander). Close combat damage you take is reduced by 30%, while you take 20% more damage from gunshots, explosions, and fire. As long as you avoid gun-toting foes, this is a pretty solid upgrade with few downsides.

Proximity Boost

This ability synergises nicely with Tough Stuff. When within 3 metres of an enemy, you’ll deal 60% more damage to them. When outside of that range, damage decreases by 40%. It’s been said multiple times already, but if you’re good at parrying, this can only seem like an advantage.

Unyielding Judge

One of three gold abilities in Leon Must Die Forever, this will double your attack power, give you infinite ammo, and make zombies explode when killed for 30 seconds. Overpowered? Absolutely, and that’s why it can only trigger when Leon is near death. Still, it can work as an amazing get-out-of-jail card.

Streamlined

This boosts your damage output by 1.5% based on the number of empty slots in your attaché case. If you’ve already got the upgraded attaché case from the Special Content shop, this ability is even more valuable. Throw away any low-rank guns you’re not using along with crafting items, and make sure your herbs are combined to save space in any way possible — this ability can superpower your damage output.

Phantom Assassin

Another gold ability that is well worth using. This can increase your chance of performing firearm finishing attacks – which is nice – but the real bonus is the 100% increase to firepower. You do have your close combat attack damage halved, but assuming you’re focusing on firepower anyway, there are no real downsides to this ability.