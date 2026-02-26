Resident Evil 9 Requiem: All Antique Coin locations and what to buy

Resident Evil games are always dripping with collectibles to pick up and items to trade, and of course, Resident Evil: Requiem is no different.

While exploring the Care Center as Grace, one of the primary items you’ll be looking for is Antique Coins. There are a bunch of them all over the Rhodes Hill Care Center, and you can exchange them for a variety of tempting upgrades. In this guide, we’re breaking down every Antique Coin location and what you should spend them on.

How to spend Antique Coins – RE9 Requiem

You’ll probably figure this out yourself, but Antique Coins can be spent in the Parlor on four different upgrades, though you’ll inevitably want all of them. Each upgrade is unique, and the first only costs three measly coins, making it well worth the investment. You’ll need 17 Antique Coins in total to purchase all upgrades, but there are more than that to find.

Parlor Antique Coin shop contents and prices:

Hip Pouch, x3 Antique Coins

Steroids, x4 Antique Coins

Stabilizer, x4 Antique Coins

Override Manual, x6 Antique Coins

The Hip Pouch is an essential inventory space upgrade, and the Override Manual is necessary for the Blood Collector to craft certain items. The Steroids and Stabilizer, meanwhile, can give Grace a permanent boost to her health or firepower, respectively, making them tempting choices.

The Parlor’s offerings change in Insanity mode to the following items:

Hip Pouch, x3 Antique Coins

Handgun Ammo (30), x5 Antique Coins

R.I.P. Knife, x5 Antique Coins

Override Manual, x6 Antique Coins

Antique Coin locations also change in Insanity mode, and we detail where to find them at the bottom of this guide.

All Antique Coin locations – RE9 Requiem

All 18 Antique Coin locations in Resident Evil 9: Requiem’s Rhodes Hill Care Center.

Guard Office Antique Coin location

The first Antique Coin you can find is located in the Guard Office safe room, connected to the Central Hall.

Filing Room and Cold Storage hallway Antique Coin location

When moving toward the Cold Storage room from the Filing Room, you’ll find an Antique Coin in the hallway

Bar & Lounge Antique Coin locations

There are multiple Antique Coins in the Bar & Lounge, and the easiest to find is the Antique Coin on the piano.

Another Antique Coin can be found by killing the singer zombie in this room.

Another three Antique Coins can be found if you open up the safe behind the bar once you find the correct safe code, making for five Antique Coins in this room in total.

Parlor Antique Coin locations

There are two Antique Coins to find inside the Parlor room where you trade them.

One is on the bar at the back of the room, and another is on the roulette table.

Stairwell Antique Coin location

In the Stairwell below the Lead Researcher’s Office, there’s an Antique Coin on the table on the ground floor.

Conference Room Antique Coin locations

Another Antique Coin can be found near the Conference Room entrance on the desk. This is the room with the second singing zombie and the Corrosive.

A second coin can be obtained from the singer in this room, for a total of two in the Conference Room.

Waiting Room Antique Coin locations

As you enter the Waiting Room from the Stairwell hallway, you’ll find the first Antique Coin on the table.

Behind the reception desk in the Waiting Room, there’s an open safe that you can find two more Antique Coins inside, making for three total in this room.

Examination Room Safe Antique Coin locations

The safe in the Examination Room has three more Antique Coins, so make sure to backtrack when you get the safe code.

Courtyard Antique Coin location

Just before you reach the point of no return and can no longer enter the Care Center again, you’ll find an Antique Coin on a chair in the Courtyard, after you finally open the door with three Quartz key items. This acts more as a reminder to return to the Parlor if you haven’t yet, as you can already find enough coins to buy all upgrades without this final one.

Second run bonus coins

You can find extra Antique Coins on subsequent runs, allowing you to unlock the Parlor upgrades earlier. Defeating Chunk on your second run rewards you with four Antique Coins instead of the charm, assuming you didn’t already earn the charm.

Insanity mode Antique Coin locations – RE9 Requiem

When you return for a run in Insanity difficulty, you should know that the locations of many Antique Coins change. We’re going to assume that you’re familiar with the game and its locations already, so we’re just going to briefly list the Antique Coins you can find in Insanity mode below.