Resident Evil 9 Requiem: All Inventory and Weapon Charm locations

If you want to have a better chance at surviving combat encounters in Resident Evil: Requiem, you’ll need charms.

There are two types of charms in Resident Evil: Requiem, and those are Inventory Charms for Grace and Weapon Charms for Leon. Inventory Charms sit in Grace’s inventory while giving her a passive power-up, while Leon’s Weapon Charms must be attached to each of his guns to take effect.

There are a bunch of Inventory and Weapon Charms for both characters to make use of in Resident Evil: Requiem, and we’re breaking down how to get all of them below.

All Grace Inventory Charm locations – RE9 Requiem

Grace can find two Inventory Charms throughout the main story of Resident Evil: Requiem, and there’s a third for her to unlock after you’ve cleared the game once.

Stakeout Takeout Charm location

This charm can be found in the main story if you can open up the Pantry adjacent to the Kitchen in the West Wing. We have a guide to help you acquire the Pantry Key.

As long as the Stakeout Takeout Charm is in your inventory, your knives will have increased power and durability.

Eye Spy Charm location

The large monster that roams the halls of the East Wing after you get the ID Wristband (Level 1) is called a Chunk, and if you defeat the East Wing Chunk as Grace, you’ll get the Eye Spy Charm as a reward. We have a guide to help you defeat Chunk as Grace in RE9.

Having this charm in your inventory increases your chance of surviving fatal damage, which might be essential if you don’t feel proficient at combat.

Rugged Rookie Charm unlock

The Rugged Rookie Charm is a plastic model of RE2 Leon that Grace can acquire. You can only unlock this charm by clearing the game once and buying it from the Special Content shop for 6500 CP.

This charm increases the firepower of all of Grace’s weapons while it’s in her inventory, making repeat runs much easier.

All Leon Weapon Charm locations – RE9 Requiem

There are five total Weapon Charms for Leon to find over the course of the main story, with a sixth available to unlock after you clear the game once.

Connoisseur Charm location

The Connoisseur Charm is a tiny wine bottle that you can find inside the Warped Closet in the Pantry.

This charm can be attached to any gun and increases the weapon’s firepower. Nice and simple.

BSAA Emblem Charm location

The BSAA Emblem Charm can be found in BSAA Container 04 during Leon’s exploration of East Raccoon City. We have a guide on how to find all BSAA Containers.

The BSAA Emblem Charm can be attached to sniper rifles. It increases firepower, but only when the scope is not equipped. It’s still worth using, as a sniper rifle can still take out enemies handily at medium-to-long range even without a scope, and you can always reattach the scope from the attaché case at any time.

Power Shades Charm location

The Power Shades Charm can be obtained from the locked Briefcase in the STARS Office in the RPD. We have a guide on how to open the Briefcase.

The Power Shades Charm is only for the Requiem. It increases the firepower of the final bullet in the cylinder and gives each round limitless bullet penetration, making it able to take out countless zombies at once. Nice.

S.T.A.R.S. Emblem Charm location

The STARS Emblem Charm is the reward for completing Barry’s puzzle in the RPD. It’s a bit of a strange puzzle, but we’ve got a guide on how to solve Barry’s RPD puzzle.

Once you do solve the puzzle, you’ll get a Locker Key for the West Office locker, and inside is the STARS Emblem Charm. This can be attached to automatic guns, and it increases their firepower at the cost of more weapon sway. A nice boon for a talented shooter.

Cute Bear Charm location

After you exit the RPD from the rear, you’ll be able to dip into the Underground Parking Garage, and you should, as that’s where you’ll find the Cute Bear Charm.

The Cute Bear Charm is for shotguns only, and makes them worse and true close-range, but enhances the power of mid-range shots. This is a surprisingly good charm for some shotguns, and decidedly worse for others, so pick wisely for this one.

Trusted Companion Charm unlock

After you’ve cleared the game once, you’ll be able to earn the Trusted Companion Charm from the Special Content shop, and all you need to do is defeat 300 enemies — which you’ve probably already done. It’s a nice little plastic charm of RE2’s Claire Redfield.

This charm can only be attached to handguns and increases their bullet penetration.

Guides: Read our Resident Evil 9 Requiem complete walkthrough for a step-by-step guide to finishing the game 100%, including all Mr. Raccoon Memoriam statue locations, all safe codes, locations, and rewards, all Quartz puzzle box solutions, and more.