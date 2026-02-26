Resident Evil 9 Requiem: All Empty Injector locations and how to use them

Resident Evil: Requiem has a bunch of new mechanics that are unique to this game, and Grace’s ability to craft with Infected Blood is just one of them.

Grace can find Infected Blood all over the Care Center and beyond, and she can use it to craft items. It’s similar to the crafting and combining mechanics from other Resident Evil games, but in RE9, it’s more like you use blood as currency for certain items. In this guide, we’re breaking down one of the best things to craft with, the Empty Injector, what its uses are, and where you can find them in Resident Evil 9: Requiem.

How to use the Empty Injector – RE9 Requiem

Empty Injectors are crafting items that you can use to craft two specific upgrades: the Stabilizer and the Steroids. You can first find these items as upgrades that you can exchange for Antique Coins in the Parlor. The Stabilizer will increase Grace’s gun handling and firepower, while the Steroids give Grace a health increase. Both upgrades are permanent, making them incredibly valuable to your playthrough.

There’s a catch. To craft either the Stabilizer or the Steroids with an Empty Injector, you need to increase your Blood Collector’s capacity with the Overdrive Manual from the Parlor, which costs six Antique Coins. You will also need the Blood Specimen (Reversible) from behind the Level 1 security door in the Blood Lab to craft either the Steroids or the Stabilizer. Once you have all of those tools, it’s time to upgrade Grace.

Blood Lab Empty Injector location – RE9 Requiem

Your first Empty Injector can be found in the same room as the Blood Specimen (Reversible), behind the Level 1 security door in the Blood Lab. If you already have the Override Manual and a bunch of blood, you can get straight to crafting whichever upgrade you desire.

Records Room Empty Injector location – RE9 Requiem

The second Empty Injector you can find in the Care Center is located in the Records Room. You can access this via the Office, which is just upstairs from the Custodian’s Office, past the Parlor, once you get the ID Wristband (Level 1).

Basement Empty Injector location – RE9 Requiem

The final Empty Injector in the Care Center is located in the basement while looking for Joint Plugs. As you approach the prison cells with the third and final Joint Plug you’ve been looking for, one of the zombies will escape from their cell to attack Grace. Avoid or take care of it, and you can enter the cell to pick up an Empty Injector.

Important note: If you place the three Joint Plugs before you enter the cell and pick up the Empty Injector, you will miss out on your chance to grab this item, as there’s no way to return to this area.

Insanity mode Empty Injector locations – RE9 Requiem

There’s an extra Empty Injector to be found in Insanity mode, and you can find it in the Kitchen.