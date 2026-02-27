Resident Evil 9 Requiem: All Costumes for Leon and Grace

It’s very nice that Resident Evil: Requiem lets you play the entire game in third-person mode, because that’s the best way to appreciate all of the incredibly detailed outfits.

Requiem is one of the best-looking games of the generation so far, and part of the reason why is in how detailed each outfit for every character is. Leon and Grace have a decent selection of outfits to choose between in Resident Evil: Requiem, and in this guide, we’re listing every outfit you can select for each of the playable characters.

All Grace Costumes – RE9 Requiem

Including her default story outfit, Grace has five total costumes to choose from in Resident Evil: Requiem, but two of them are locked behind the Deluxe Kit upgrade DLC.

Default

Grace’s default outfit is recommended for your first time playing the game. She loses her jacket early on in the game and continues the rest of her adventure without it.

Jacket

Wish Grace never lost her jacket? Well, now you live that dream, with the Jacket costume. It’s Grace’s jacket from the intro, but she never loses it.

This costume becomes available after the first time you finish the game.

FBI Attire

Grace’s FBI costume – from her introductory cutscene – is also available to use throughout the entire game.

To unlock this one, you must buy it for 500 CP in the Special Content shop after clearing the game once.

Film Noir

Grace’s Film Noir costume is very elegant and gives her character a distinct and distinguished feel.

The Film Noir costume is only available as part of the Deluxe Edition or with the Deluxe Kit DLC.

Dimitrescu

Finally, Grace’s Dimitrescu costume is inspired by Resident Evil: Village’s star villain, Lady Dimitrescu, and the outfit looks great in RE9.

The Dimitresu costume is only available as part of the Deluxe Edition or with the Deluxe Kit DLC.

All Leon Costumes – RE9 Requiem

There are six total costumes for Leon to wear in Resident Evil: Requiem, but sadly, three of them are locked behind the Deluxe Kit upgrade DLC.

Default

Leon’s Default costume has him switch between a nice thick black jacket that reminds me of a crow, and the same outfit but without the jacket, which lets him show off his muscles.

Jacket

Just like Grace, Leon loses his jacket over the course of the story, but this costume selection allows him to wear it throughout the entire game.

The costume becomes available after clearing the main story once.

R.P.D.

Leon’s nostalgic RPD outfit is one of the best you can earn in the base game. It resembles his RE2 look, but he’s far buffer now.

This outfit is available from the Special Content shop after clearing the main story once and costs 500 CP.

Film Noir

Leon’s Film Noir costume just makes him look like John Wick, and it can’t just be me who thinks this.

Leon’s Film Noir costume is only available as part of the Deluxe Edition or with the Deluxe Kit DLC.

Apocalypse

Want Leon to look like a rough and rugged adventurer as he ziplines his way through Raccoon City? Then the Apocalypse costume is for you.

The Apocalypse costume is only available as part of the Deluxe Edition or with the Deluxe Kit DLC.

RE4

The kind of costume that makes the words “1998, I’ll never forget it” play in your head. Leon’s RE4 costume is just that, a complete recreation of his outfit from Resident Evil 4, giving Leon access to both his RE2 and RE4 looks in this game. Very nice.

Unfortunately, the RE4 costume is only available as part of the Deluxe Edition or with the Deluxe Kit DLC.