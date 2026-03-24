Resident Evil 5: How to beat Wesker, the final boss fight, in co-op

Albert Wesker is Resident Evil’s most notorious villain, and you can finally bring about his end in 2009’s Resident Evil 5.

Wesker has two boss phases in total, split across the final chapter of the game, and both of them are incredibly strange. You need to stick to a set script in both fights in order to overcome Wesker, but what exactly you need to do is barely explained, if at all — and it can be even more difficult in co-op.

In this guide, we’re breaking down everything you need to know to take down Albert Wesker, step-by-step. It’s much more complicated than you might at first think, so make sure to read through our instructions in detail as we break down how to defeat Albert Wesker for good.

How to beat the first Wesker boss fight in Chapter 6-3 – RE5

The first boss fight will take place near the large aircraft, in an outdoor area filled with floodlights. While the floodlights are turned on, Wesker will have a good view of you and what you’re doing, so your first task should be to turn them off.

With the floodlights off, avoid Wesker until he loses track of you. In the area, you’ll find a glass case containing an RPG-7 NVS rocket launcher. When Wesker loses track of you in the dark, shoot the rocket at him. He will always be able to catch the rocket, but you can detonate it by shooting it while it’s in his hands. If you need rockets, check the ladders that lead to the higher parts of the arena.

After he’s been hit by the rocket blast, you can run up to Wesker and restrain him while your co-op partner injects him. This may take several attempts, but once Wesker’s been injected with the shot, you’ll be able to move on to the next phase.

How to beat the Wesker final boss fight in Chapter 6-3 – RE5

Chris and Sheva board the aircraft to chase Wesker and, after some QTE shenanigans, the gang find themselves inside of an active volcano — the perfect place for Wesker to meet his end. This fight requires an even more precise order of operations than the last – especially if you’re playing in co-op – so make sure to pay attention to each step carefully.

You should run from Wesker at first, which will separate Sheva and Chris. The Chris player should hop over the lava flow and move up to the battle arena on the left — do not start punching the boulder yet. The Sheva player should attempt to progress down a path, at which point she’ll have to interact with a QTE to save herself. Chris needs to keep Wesker occupied in the battle arena while Sheva saves herself.

After Sheva has climbed up, she can shoot Wesker’s weakpoints on his back and chest to beckon him over to her platform. During this, Chris needs to start punching the boulder and knock it down to make a platform for Sheva. Wesker’s march can be slowed by shooting him, but the main goal of this first section is just to get both Chris and Sheva onto the same central battle arena.

Only Wesker’s chest and back glowing weakpoints take damage, and shooting him anywhere else is essentially a waste of ammo in this final fight. All you need to do now, finally, is avoid his attacks and only shoot when the glowing weakpoint is visible. There are some cheeky melee strikes and QTEs for you to complete if you manage to stun him, but the fight can be overcome with gunfire alone. Good luck!

Did Wesker really die in RE5?

If you’re wondering this, then you’re probably a Resident Evil: Requiem player wondering if Wesker really is dead, given Zeno’s striking resemblance to him.

The ending of Resident Evil 5 is pretty definitive: Wesker gets blasted by two rocket launchers at the same time while melting in an active volcano. It doesn’t look good for him, and it really seems like he died.

Zeno, meanwhile, is almost certainly a Wesker clone, but not Wesker himself. Albert Wesker would never smoke cigarettes, and probably wouldn’t wear a white suit either. Just not his style.