Resident Evil 5 LIN: How to find Three Passwords

Resident Evil 5 isn’t known for being a particularly puzzle-heavy game, but the Lost in Nightmares DLC is different.

This DLC is a throwback to the original Resident Evil, complete with a short-but-sweet trip through a very familiar-looking mansion with Chris and Jill fighting side-by-side. Eventually, you’ll need to find three passwords to enter into a computer terminal and continue the DLC, but if you’re rushing through, it might seem a bit confusing.

For how to get every password and enter them into the computer terminal in RE5’s Lost in Nightmares DLC, just read through our instructions below.

Password 1 location – RE5 LIN

This one is in the West Wing Dining Room. If you haven’t already, you’ll need to get Jill across the broken walkway upstairs on the West side of the Main Hall, from there she can drop down inside the Dining Room and unlock the door.

Here you’ll find a document on the table at the rear, Patrick’s Memoirs 1. Wedged between the final pages, you’ll find Password 1.

Password 2 location – RE5 LIN

Patrick’s Memoirs 2 can be found in the piano room, but it doesn’t contain Password 2. It’s a bit more complicated than that. Still, you’ll need to move through the door to the left of the fireplace in the Dining Room, and head upstairs and play the piano to receive the Centaur Emblem. With the Centaur Emblem, you can open the ground-floor East Wing door in the Main Hall.

Through that ground-floor East Wing door, and through the hallway there, you’ll find an iron door at the end. Through the iron door, you’ll find a storage room with cages, and at the back, you’ll find a side room that contains an S&W M29 magnum, along with the Heat-Sensitive Paper.

Take the Heat-Sensitive Paper back to the Dining Room, and interact with the fireplace. This will transform the Heat-Sensitive Paper into Password 2. Phew!

Password 3 location – RE5 LIN

From the Main Hall, go upstairs to the East Wing, through the gate, and into the hallway. The switch to open the gate is below the Main Hall’s staircase.

Inside the bedroom, you’ll find a document on the bedside table. It’s a diary, and wedged between the last few pages, you’ll find Password 3.

How to enter the Three Passwords – RE5 LIN

There’s a locked door Jill can pick open near the iron door to the storage room, and there’s an office inside. You’ll find Patrick’s Memoirs 3 on the computer terminal after interacting with the terminal with the three numbered password documents in your possession — there’s no way to cheat and enter the passwords early without finding the documents.