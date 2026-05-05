Resident Evil 4 Remake: Wrench location

Late in Resident Evil 4 Remake, you’ll be in the Incubation Lab, ready to upgrade your Keycard to Level 3, but the keycard machine will be covered with a piece of metal that can only be removed with a Wrench. Awkward.

Luckily, there is a Wrench nearby. Unluckily, it’s in a very awkward spot. For everything you need to find the Incubation Lab Wrench in Resident Evil 4 Remake, just read through our guide below.

How to find the Wrench – RE4 Remake

If you read the file on the table near the Card Rewriter and picked up the Biosensor Scope, then you should already have a hint for finding the Wrench. If you rushed through things, here’s a reminder: one of the Regeneradors – formerly known as Regenerators – in the Incubation Lab seems to have swallowed a Wrench, somehow.

You now have the means to kill Regeneradors. The Biosensor Scope you picked up from the table can be equipped to a rifle.

You can kill Regeneradors by shooting parasites only visible with the Biosensor Scope. If you point this scope at the Regenerador with the Wrench inside it, you’ll also be able to see that.

Incubation Lab Wrench location – RE4 Remake

So it’s a simple case of equipping the Biosensor Scope and checking to see which of the four Regeneradors holds the Wrench.

As a warning: if you smash the other incubation tubes, it will awaken those Regeneradors, even if you don’t want to fight them.