Resident Evil 2 Remake: Hiding Place Film Roll photo location solutions

Resident Evil 2 Remake is an incredible game, and that’s because there are probably still secrets for you to find after your second or even third playthrough.

One of those just might be the Hiding Place photo file. After developing the Roll Film in the Darkroom, you’ll be given the Hiding Place file, which is two photographs of locations in the Raccoon City Police Department. Given that the RPD is maze-like at the best of times, this guide will help you navigate the photos and find the secrets.

Each photo leads to a precious item that will help you finish the game, so use this guide to find both Hiding Place photo locations and unlock the Treasure Hunter trophy and achievement in Resident Evil 2 Remake.

Hiding Place Film Roll photo location #1 – RE2 Remake

The first photograph depicts a location that’ll be very familiar to easter egg hunters and anyone who went for the Platinum trophy in Resident Evil: Requiem — yes, it’s Albert Wesker’s desk. The same place you can find the Rebecca Chambers easter egg.

Inside Wesker’s desk in the STARS Office, you’ll find the Wooden Box. Examine the Wooden Box to open it up, and you’ll find the Red Dot Sight (Lightning Hawk). This’ll make your magnum much more accurate in basically every situation. A nice bonus, just be sure to actually combine it with the Lightning Hawk.

Hiding Place Film Roll photo location #2 – RE2 Remake

The other photo might be a bit more difficult to recognise – it’s a much less iconic location, that’s for sure – but eagle-eyed players will have it ring a bell. The microphone is the giveaway — it’s the Press Room.

The Press Room will have a fresh zombie in there that you can ignore entirely. On the left rear side of the room, you’ll find a desk with the same radio from the photo, and inside, you can find Fuel x400. That’ll help replenish your Chemical Flamethrower, though it’s not quite as much of a game-changer as the Red Dot Sight.

After finding both Hiding Place photo locations, you’ll unlock the Treasure Hunter trophy.