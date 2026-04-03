Resident Evil 2 Remake: Drug Testing Lab Dispersal Cartridge puzzle solutions

There are plenty of puzzles in Resident Evil 2: Remake that might stop you in your tracks, and I know the Drug Testing Lab’s Dispersal Cartridge puzzle did it for me.

After unlocking the equipment in the Drug Testing Lab via the Greenhouse Control Room code found on the bottom of the DNA Helix Trophy, you must complete a puzzle where you have to fill a tube with only the correct amount of liquid for the Dispersal Cartridge. The correct amount is marked with a red ring on the left-most tube, and you’ll have to swap liquids between the tubes in order to complete this puzzle and progress.

That’s easier said than done, of course, so in this puzzle, we’re breaking everything down so you can solve it even if you’ve been swapping tubes for an hour already. And yes, we’ve got the answers for both 1st and 2nd run (Leon and Claire A and B) puzzle variants, so you don’t need to read another guide to get you through.

Dispersal Cartridge liquid puzzle 1st run (Leon and Claire A) solution – RE2 Remake

You’ll be given three tubes to rotate around and move the liquid between: a large, medium, and small capacity tube. To start, fill the large tube with all of the liquid, and then follow these steps:

Transfer liquid from the large tube to the medium tube. Transfer liquid from the medium tube to the small tube. Transfer liquid from the small tube to the large tube.

This will give you exactly enough liquid to fill the Dispersal Cartridge and solve the puzzle in your 1st run (Leon A and Claire A).

Dispersal Cartridge liquid puzzle 2nd run (Leon and Claire B) solution – RE2 Remake

As with the 1st run version of the puzzle, the 2nd run version gives you three tubes to rotate around and move the liquid between: a large, medium, and small capacity tube. To start, fill the large tube with all of the liquid, and then follow these steps:

Transfer liquid from the large tube to the small tube. Transfer liquid from the small tube to the medium tube. Transfer liquid from the large tube to the small tube. Transfer liquid from the small tube to the medium tube. Transfer liquid from the medium tube to the large tube.

Finally, this will give you the result you’re looking for and will fill the Dispersal Cartridge. This will solve the puzzle in your 2nd run (Leon B and Claire B).