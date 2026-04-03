Resident Evil 2 Remake: Chess Plug puzzle 1st and 2nd run solutions

Resident Evil 2 Remake is filled with puzzles that’ll give you pause, and one of the trickiest has to be the Chess Plug puzzle you’ll find in the Monitor Room.

This puzzle can be frustrating at the best of times, but the 2nd run (Leon and Claire B) version is even more baffling. You’ll have to traverse the sewers in order to locate all of the Electronic Chess Plugs, and examining each one will reveal its name, making them easier to place.

Once you’ve gathered all six Electronic Chess Plugs (Knight, Pawn, King, Queen, Bishop, Rook) and have returned to the Monitor Room, follow our solutions below to solve the Chess Plug Puzzle.

Monitor Room Chess Plug puzzle 1st run (Leon and Claire A) solution – RE2 Remake

When you enter the Chess Plug area you’ll find a puzzle hint on the West wall, and three plug slots on each of the North and South walls. The hint reads as follows:

“Pretty sure the rook and knight are on the same wall and the bishop and queen aren’t next to each other. The queen and rook were opposite each other, too.”

Two of the plug boxes have posters on them for the Pawn and Knight plugs, giving you the answer up front.

On the North wall, the following plugs should be inserted from left to right:

King, Queen, Pawn.

On the South wall, insert the following plugs from left to right:

Bishop, Room, Knight.

With all plugs connected in the correct order, the door on the South wall will open, allowing you to progress.

Monitor Room Chess Plug puzzle 2nd run (Leon and Claire B) solution – RE2 Remake

As with the first run, you’ll find a hint on the West wall that reads as follows:

“The rook’s next to the knight, but not facing the queen. The king ain’t next to the queen, but facing the knight, right at the end, and the knight ain’t where the case marking says.”

Even though the Knight poster is still there, we have to ignore it. The Pawn’s poster is still correct, however.

On the North wall, the following plugs should be inserted from left to right:

Knight, Rook, Pawn.

On the South wall, insert the following plugs from left to right:

King, Bishop, Queen.

The 2nd run version of the puzzle is a fair bit more complicated, thanks to the Knight poster being a bait-and-switch, but once you’ve followed the instructions as laid out above, you’ll be able to move on to the Lab part of the game.